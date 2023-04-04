Dexy’s Midnight Runners Premiere New Song ‘I Am Going To Get Free’ - Noise11.com

Dexy’s Midnight Runners a new song ‘I Am Going To Get Free’ ahead of the band’s first album of original material in 11 years ‘The Feminine Divine’ due 28 July.

Since 1980 there have been just six Dexy’s Midnight Runners albums. The last record in 2016 ‘Let The Record Show: Dexy’s Do Irish and Country Soul’ was a covers record.

I’ve been doing this a long time,” says Kevin Rowland said in a statement. “But I feel I’ve got to it now.”

“It’s always just natural with me,” says Kevin. “The inspiration comes first, I think about what I can do, what songs I’ve got, then approach the band.”

‘The Feminine Divine’ was once again co-produced by Pete Schwier who also worked on the 2012 and 2016 albums.

The Feminine Divine Tracklisting:

01. The One That Loves You

02. It’s Alright Kevin (Manhood 2023)

03. I’m Going To Get Free

04. Coming Home

05. The Feminine Divine

06. My Goddess Is

07. Goddess Rules

08. My Submission

09. Dance With Me

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

