 Dexy’s Midnight Runners Premiere New Song ‘I Am Going To Get Free’ - Noise11.com
Dexys Midnight Runners (photo supplied by BMG)

Dexy’s Midnight Runners Premiere New Song ‘I Am Going To Get Free’

by Paul Cashmere on April 4, 2023

in News

Dexy’s Midnight Runners a new song ‘I Am Going To Get Free’ ahead of the band’s first album of original material in 11 years ‘The Feminine Divine’ due 28 July.

Since 1980 there have been just six Dexy’s Midnight Runners albums. The last record in 2016 ‘Let The Record Show: Dexy’s Do Irish and Country Soul’ was a covers record.

I’ve been doing this a long time,” says Kevin Rowland said in a statement. “But I feel I’ve got to it now.”

“It’s always just natural with me,” says Kevin. “The inspiration comes first, I think about what I can do, what songs I’ve got, then approach the band.”

‘The Feminine Divine’ was once again co-produced by Pete Schwier who also worked on the 2012 and 2016 albums.

The Feminine Divine Tracklisting:
01. The One That Loves You
02. It’s Alright Kevin (Manhood 2023)
03. I’m Going To Get Free
04. Coming Home
05. The Feminine Divine
06. My Goddess Is
07. Goddess Rules
08. My Submission
09. Dance With Me

