Diddy Rejects Sexual Misconduct Allegations - Noise11.com

Diddy Rejects Sexual Misconduct Allegations

by Music-News.com on February 28, 2024

in News

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has denied the sexual misconduct allegations made against him in a new lawsuit.

Music producer Rodney Jones Jr., also known as Lil Rod, filed a $30 million (£23.6 million) sexual assault and sex trafficking lawsuit against the Last Night rapper in New York on Monday.

In the complaint, Jones accused the hip-hop star of making unwanted sexual advances, forcing him to hire sex workers and engage in sexual acts with them, among other wide-ranging claims.

Combs’ lawyer Shawn Holley fiercely denied the allegations in a statement.

“Lil Rod is nothing more than a liar who filed a $30 million lawsuit shamelessly looking for an undeserved payday,” Holley stated. “His reckless name-dropping about events that are pure fiction and simply did not happen is nothing more than a transparent attempt to garner headlines. We have overwhelming, indisputable proof that his claims are complete lies.

“We will address these outlandish allegations in court and take all appropriate action against those who make them.”

Jones claimed that the alleged incidents occurred when he lived with Combs between 2022 and 2023 while he produced songs on The Love Album: Off the Grid, which was released in September last year.

This marks the fifth sexual assault lawsuit that has been filed against Combs since November.

He settled his case with his ex-girlfriend Casandra ‘Cassie’ Ventura days after it was filed, but the others are still ongoing.

In December, he addressed the allegations in a statement on social media, writing, “For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy.

“Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth.”

music-news.com

