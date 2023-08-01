Documentary On Toto’s Bobby Kimball In The Works But Needs Your Help - Noise11.com

A documentary of Toto singer Bobby Kimball, who has been diagnosed with dementia is in the works and producer John Zaika is looking for crowdfunding to finish the project.

Bobby Kimball was lead singer for Toto on many of the hits including ‘Hold The Line’, ‘Africa’ and Rosanna’. Use of the music for the documentary comes at a cost and Zaika is determined to use the music Bobby sang on to give the documentary substance.

We would like to raise $30,000 to help fund the music licensing cost for the film. All of the interviews have been completed and filmed, all of the scene shots are completed and filmed, and 80% of the underscore (music) is completed. We are waiting to do the final dialogue and editing of the film when we are sure what songs Bobby Kimball performed with Toto we are able to afford to use. This makes a difference in how the film is edited!”

“The impact with having the original music from the band Toto that Bobby Kimball performed on is everything with a film of this nature, this is where a film could fall flat or have the emotion and energy needed to tell a great story. Bobby Kimball and the band Toto have a distinctive sound that could never be imitated”, John Zaika said.

Bobby Kimball is 76 years old. He was lead singer of Toto on all albums from 1978’s ‘Toto’ 1982’s ‘Toto IV’ and then again from ‘Mindfields’ in 1999 to 2006’s ‘Falling in Between’.

Limball has also worked with Joe Cocker, Diana Ross, Tom Jones, Al Jarreau, Barbara Streisand, Richard Marx, Chicago, Edgar Winter, Michael McDonald (Doobie Brothers), Spencer Davis, Quiet Riot, Little River Band, David Foster, The Tubes, Nik Kershaw, Leo Sayer, Mickey Thomas, Ray Charles, Blood Sweat & Tears, Alice Cooper and Jack Bruce.

His most recent solo albums were “We’re Not In Kansas Anymore” (2016) and “Mysterious Sessions” (2017).

John Zaika says, “Bobby Kimball has had roughly a 62-year music career which is unheard of and unfortunately has been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia. It is sometimes referred to as frontotemporal disorder or FTD. Frontotemporal Dementia affects roughly 10 to 15% of all dementia cases and is rare. There is no cure, the life expectancy is usually 6 to 10 years and it creates all kinds of neurological disabilities as well as cognitive behavioural problems and social problems. It’s extremely painful and taxing on the family members, caregivers and you have to have a lot of patience, compassion, love and understanding as they become basically childlike.

It’s not often in documentary films about music artists that you get the full back story, not only of fame but the story of struggle and in this case dementia, hearing loss, online hatred and bullying. Please don’t get me wrong. Bobby Kimball has had a wildly successful career but it’s come at a cost and sometimes with a beat down.”

You can contribute to the movie at the Kickstarter campaigner here

