Dog Trumpet To Play Special Shows For ‘Started Out Drinking Beer’ Book Release - Noise11.com

Dog Trumpet will perform at book launches for Stuart Lloyd’s new Mental As Anything book ‘Started Out Drinking Beer’.

Pete and Reg will play at:

The Brunswick Ballroom matinee show 1.30pm Nov 4th 2023

Canberra @ The Polo Turner 8pm 24th Nov 2023

As well as that Reg and Pete will be signing copies at:

Archies Creek Hotel Archies Creek Nov 5th

Milton Theatre Milton 25th Nov

Murrah Hall Murrah NSW Nov 26th arvo show.

About the book:

The riotous rollercoaster ride of Mental as Anything, Australia’s greatest party band from 1976-2019. The Mentals went from the top of a pool table to the top of the charts. Enjoy the untold stories behind Aussie classics like: Live It Up, Too Many Times, If You Leave Me Can I Come Too?, Berserk Warriors, Egypt, The Nips are Getting Bigger, and a whole lot more. Plus tales from the road as told by Greedy, Martin, Bird, Pete & Reg — and a star-studded cast including Colin Hay, Richard Gottehrer, Mark Opitz, Jeremy Fabinyi and Wreckless Eric in this access-all-areas official biography.

For you next round of Dog Trumpet tickets head to: www.dogtrumpet.net/gigs

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

