Dog Trumpet To Play Special Shows For ‘Started Out Drinking Beer’ Book Release - Noise11.com

Dog Trumpet photo by Ros O'Gorman

Dog Trumpet photo by Ros O'Gorman

Dog Trumpet To Play Special Shows For ‘Started Out Drinking Beer’ Book Release

by Paul Cashmere on October 17, 2023

in News

Dog Trumpet will perform at book launches for Stuart Lloyd’s new Mental As Anything book ‘Started Out Drinking Beer’.

Pete and Reg will play at:

The Brunswick Ballroom matinee show 1.30pm Nov 4th 2023
Canberra @ The Polo Turner 8pm 24th Nov 2023

As well as that Reg and Pete will be signing copies at:
Archies Creek Hotel Archies Creek Nov 5th
Milton Theatre Milton 25th Nov
Murrah Hall Murrah NSW Nov 26th arvo show.

About the book:

The riotous rollercoaster ride of Mental as Anything, Australia’s greatest party band from 1976-2019. The Mentals went from the top of a pool table to the top of the charts. Enjoy the untold stories behind Aussie classics like: Live It Up, Too Many Times, If You Leave Me Can I Come Too?, Berserk Warriors, Egypt, The Nips are Getting Bigger, and a whole lot more. Plus tales from the road as told by Greedy, Martin, Bird, Pete & Reg — and a star-studded cast including Colin Hay, Richard Gottehrer, Mark Opitz, Jeremy Fabinyi and Wreckless Eric in this access-all-areas official biography.

For you next round of Dog Trumpet tickets head to: www.dogtrumpet.net/gigs

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

