Dolly Parton, Debbie Harry, Cyndi Lauper, Gloria Estefan and Belinda Carlisle Form Ultimate Girl Group - Noise11.com

 Dolly Parton, Debbie Harry, Cyndi Lauper, Gloria Estefan and Belinda Carlisle Form Ultimate Girl Group
Cyndi Lauper at Rod Laver Arena on Thursday 6 April 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Dolly Parton, Debbie Harry, Cyndi Lauper, Gloria Estefan and Belinda Carlisle Form Ultimate Girl Group

by Music-News.com on January 7, 2023

in News

Dolly Parton has joined forces with Cyndi Lauper, Gloria Estefan, Belinda Carlisle and Debbie Harry to form the ultimate girl group.

The legendary stars have come together to record Diane Warren’s track ‘Gonna Be You’ for new movie ’80 for Brady’ with the songwriter revealing she wanted to bring together some of the most iconic stars of the 1980s to sing about friendship together.

Diane said of the collaboration: “When I wrote ‘Gonna Be You’ for ’80 For Brady’, I wanted to write a song that celebrated these women’s deep friendship. Since 80 was in the title I got a crazy idea, why not get some of the most iconic singers from the 80s, who are still amazing and always will be, to all sing it?!!!!”

She went on to explain that all the female singers she approached said yes to the project and she came away with an all-star line-up.

Diane added: “Everyone I approached said yes and was just as excited as me!! I’m honoured to have Dolly Parton, Belinda Carlisle, Cyndi Lauper, Gloria Estefan and Debbie Harry on this song!! ‘Gonna Be You’ is that song you want to sing along to with all your good friends!!!”

After news of the project broke, Carlisle admitted she’d been struggling to keep such a big secret quiet. In a post on Instagram. she wrote: “What an honour to sing with @dollyparton @cyndilauper @gloriaestefan and DEBBIE HARRY! This secret has been hard to keep.”

‘Gonna Be You’ is slated to be released on January 20 while ’80 for Brady’ – starring Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno and Sally Field – is set hit cinemas in February. The film follows four best friends who embark on a road trip to watch Tom Brady and the New England Patriots compete in Super Bowl.

