Dolly Parton Is Allowing Anyone To Audience For Her Broadway Musical - Noise11.com

Dolly Parton is offering fans the chance to audition for her upcoming Broadway musical.

In June, Dolly Parton announced she was developing a show about her life and career alongside Tony Award-winning director Bartlett Sher.

The spectacle, titled Dolly: An Original Musical, will feature some of Dolly’s biggest hits as well as new songs written especially for the show.

And in a video posted online on Thursday, the Jolene hitmaker invited performers from all over the world to submit a one-minute-long audition tape to dollymusical.com and via social media with the hashtag #searchfordolly.

“Whether you’re chasing your dreams from a small town or you’ve spent years performing on stages across the country, I want to give you the chance to help me bring my story to Broadway – and maybe even play me,” she said. “This show is a celebration of my music, my life and all the amazing people who’ve been with me along the way.”

Dolly emphasised that the casting call is open to all artists no matter “whether you’re an experienced theatre professional or an undiscovered gem with that little special something”.

Finalists will be asked to audition in-person with the show’s casting director in New York City.

“We’re looking for talented performers who can capture the spirit of my journey. So, what are you waiting for? This might be your big moment to take centre stage and step into the spotlight,” Dolly Parton smiled.

Applications must be submitted by 12 January 2025.

Dolly: An Original Musical is slated to open in 2026.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11.com

Noise11 is now on Bluesky. Follow us at Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

