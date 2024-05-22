 Dolly Parton Is Working On Orchestral Project - Noise11.com
Dolly Parton photo by Ros O'Gorman

Dolly Parton photo by Ros O'Gorman

Dolly Parton Is Working On Orchestral Project

by Music-News.com on May 23, 2024

in News

Dolly Parton has announced the visual orchestral project, ‘Threads: My Songs in Symphony’.

Parton has been quietly creating a “full-evening symphonic storytelling experience exploring the threads of her life in song.”

Fans can expect “an innovative multimedia symphonic experience featuring Dolly onscreen, leading audiences in a visual-musical journey of her songs, her life and her stories.”

It will feature “new and innovative orchestrations of Dolly’s hit songs.”

The music has been arranged for orchestra by David Hamilton.

The premiere performance will take place on March 20, 2025, in Nashville with the GRAMMY Award-winning Nashville Symphony, before touring across the globe.

‘Threads: My Songs in Symphony’ is co-produced by Dolly with Schirmer Theatrical and Sony Music Publishing.

Dolly Parton commented: “I’m just so excited to share my songs and the stories behind them in this beautiful new way. Threads: My Songs in Symphony is like a journey through the heartstrings of my life. I hope we can take it far and wide to symphony orchestras everywhere!”

Schirmer Theatrical President, Robert Thompson. said: “Bringing the genius, music, life, and legacy of Dolly Parton to symphonic audiences is an honour for us.

“Audiences will hear for the first time Dolly’s songs performed by orchestras worldwide in this innovative symphonic story-telling experience.”

Sony Music Publishing’s Director, Licensing and Strategic Marketing, Todd Ellis, added: “It’s an incredible honour to represent the popular and influential song catalogue of Dolly Parton.

“We couldn’t be more excited for fans to immerse themselves in her music and experience her songs in such a new and imaginative way.”

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Dolly Parton - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Dolly Parton - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Dolly Parton - Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Graceland Christmas Lights, music news, noise11.com
Graceland Sale Blocked

Plans to sell Elvis Presley's home and burial site, Graceland, have been blocked.

19 hours ago
Elton John at A Day On The Green at Rochford Winery on Sunday 1 October 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Elton John Has A New Album Set For Release

Sir Elton John's new album is just a few weeks away from being released.

1 day ago
Neil Young Early Daze
Neil Young To Present Early Crazy Horse Recordings On ‘Early Daze’ Archive Album

The next album in the Neil Young Archive series will focus on early Crazy Horse recordings from 1969. It is called ‘Early Daze’.

4 days ago
Brian Johnson AC/DC Etihad Stadium, Rock Or Bust World Tour. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
AC/DC Kick Off Power Up Tour In Germany #Setlist

On so it begins, AC/DC are back on tour for 2024 with the Power Up world tour kicking off in lesser-known location of Gelsenkirchen, Germany on Friday (17 May 2024).

4 days ago
Engelbert Humperdinck Gold Coast 16 May 2024
The Legend Engelbert Humperdinck Performs For Gold Coast Fans In Queensland #REVIEW

As Engelbert Humperdinck took to the stage at his sold-out concert at The Star Casino Broadbeach it was clear that there was no releasing him.

6 days ago
Yesterday's Gone The Fleetwood Mac Legacy
How Fanny Lumdsen Is Approaching The Potency of The Fleetwood Mac Legacy Show

Australian country star Fanny Lumsden wasn’t even born when Fleetwood Mac’s masterpiece ‘Rumours’ was released by in August she will go on tour with the challenge of channelling the potency of the Fleetwood Mac lyrics.

6 days ago
New Springsteen Doco To Stream On Disney+

The Bruce Springsteen documentary, Thom Zimny’s ‘Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band’ will screen on Disney+ in October.

6 days ago