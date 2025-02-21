Dolly Parton Speaks Out Over Library Funding Cuts - Noise11.com

Dolly Parton has spoken out about proposed funding cuts to her Imagination Library.

Dolly has called out Indiana’s Republican Governor Mike Braun after it was proposed that her children’s literacy programme be defunded.

The initiative aims to promote literacy in Indiana by providing eligible children under the age of five with a free book each month.

In a new statement, a representative for Parton has asked Braun to reconsider cutting the programme.

“We are hopeful that Governor Braun and the Indiana Legislature will continue this vital investment by restoring the state’s funding match for local Imagination Library programs,” the statement began.

“The beauty of the Imagination Library is that it unites us all – regardless of politics – because every child deserves the chance to dream big and succeed.”

The representative went on to say that the literacy programme had been a success in the U.S. state.

“For the past two years, the State of Indiana has been a proud partner in bringing Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library to over 125,000 Hoosier children each month,” the statement read. “Together, we’ve helped nurture a love of reading, given families precious moments of joy, and built a foundation for lifelong learning.”

According to the Tribune, more than 10,000 kids in St. Joseph County and more than 5,000 in Elkhart, LaGrange and Noble counties are currently receiving books each month thanks to the Imagination Library.

The Jolene hitmaker started the programme in 1995, inspired by her father’s inability to read and write. Over the past three decades, Parton has helped 3,197,250 children worldwide receive 264,181,752 books.

