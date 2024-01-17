 Drake and J. Cole Tour Delayed - Noise11.com
Drake, Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Drake, Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Drake and J. Cole Tour Delayed

by Music-News.com on January 18, 2024

in News

Drake and J. Cole’s ‘It’s All a Blur Tour – Big As the What?’ tour has been delayed by a couple of weeks.

The pair’s jaunt was due to commence on January 18 with two consecutive nights in Denver, however, the first show will now take place on February 2 in Tampa Bay, Florida.

The Denver dates will now take place on April 15 and April 16.

Ticketmaster updated the tour dates, but there is no explanation for the pushback.

Drake added 10 extra dates to the run after he surprised fans by dropping the ‘Scary Hours 3’ EP, an extension to his latest LP ‘For All The Dogs’, in November.

Drake and Cole have collaborated a handful of times, including on the No. 1 hit ‘First Person Shooter’ and ‘Evil Ways’ from ‘For All the Dogs’.

Meanwhile, Drake’s rival Kanye West and his buddy Ty Dolla $ign have just delayed their joint album again.

After teasing fans about the release of ‘Vultures’, the collaborators were originally set to drop it on December 15, however, a representative for Kanye has now confirmed the collection will arrive on February 9.

It has gone through several date changes, with fans anticipating the record on New Year’s Eve, then January 12, and January 19, before the month was swapped.

They have encountered several issues, struggling to get samples cleared. It’s said to feature a Backstreet Boys sample of their 90s’ hit ‘Everybody’.

What’s more, there were plans for Nicki Minaj’s unreleased tune ‘New Body’ to feature, which was originally set to feature on Kanye’s LP ‘Yandhi’ in 2018 but was scrapped.

And Nicki didn’t want an old song to be used.

When the record does finally arrive, it will be the first project for Kanye since he ruined his career by making a series of controversial antisemitic statements, which led to brands cutting ties with West.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Future Music Festival 2015 photo by Ros OGorman-17.jpg

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Pharrell Williams and Miley Cyrus Collaborate

Pharrell Williams played his leaked Miley Cyrus collaboration 'Doctor' during Louis Vuitton's men's show at Paris Fashion Week.

22 hours ago
Ian Kenny of Birds of Tokyo photo by Winston Robinson
Bird of Tokyo Switch To Rock Star Mode For Red Hot Summer Tour

The last time I saw Birds of Tokyo perform most of the songs they played at Red Hot Summer they were a much bigger band. There were about 60 of them.

1 day ago
David Draiman Disturbed at Margaret Court Arena on Saturday 12 November 2016 photo by Ros O'Gorman
Watch Disturbed and Ann Wilson ‘Don’t Tell Me’ Video

Disturbed finally have a video for the stunning track ‘Don’t Tell Me’ with Ann Wilson of Heart from the ‘Divisive’ album, released in 2002.

1 day ago
Justin Timberlake - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Justin Timberlake To Play Free Hometown Gig in Memphis

Justin Timberlake will host a free concert in his hometown of Memphis, Tennessee.

4 days ago
Black Keys Ohio Players
The Black Keys Announce New Album ‘Ohio Players’ And Release Song ‘Beautiful People’

The Black Keys have released a new song today (12 January, 2024). “Beautiful People (Stay High)” written by Dan Auerbach, Patrick Carney, Beck and Dan the Automator and revealed a new album titled ‘Ohio Players’.

7 days ago
Tina Knowles photo from her Instagram account
Destiny’s Child Were Together For Tina Knowles 70th Birthday

Tina Knowles has revealed that she was "serenaded by Destiny's Child" for her 70th birthday.

7 days ago
Sophie Ellis-Bextor
Sophie Ellis-Bextor Will Have An Album in 2024

Sophie Ellis-Bextor is working on a new album. Sophie has revealed that she's been busily working on a new record "with a lot of top writers".

7 days ago