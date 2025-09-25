 Duff McKagan Previews Lighthouse: Live From London With Fallen Ones - Noise11.com
Duff McKagan performs live in London during his Lighthouse Tour ’24

Duff McKagan of Guns N Roses perform at the MCG in Melbourne on Tuesday 14 February 2017. Guns N Roses are touring Australia on their Not In This Lifetime tour.

Duff McKagan Previews Lighthouse: Live From London With Fallen Ones

by Noise11.com on September 25, 2025

in News

Guns N’ Roses founding bassist Duff McKagan is ramping up to the release of his new live album and concert film Lighthouse: Live From London with the unveiling of its latest single, Fallen Ones.

Recorded last October at the historic Islington Assembly Hall during his sold-out Lighthouse Tour ’24, the 19-song collection arrives on 31 October and will be available in multiple formats including digital, CD Digipak, CD + Blu-ray, standard black vinyl, and a limited deluxe 2LP package complete with a signed ticket replica.

The live version of Fallen Ones highlights how naturally McKagan’s recent material translates to the stage. Where the studio recording already shone on 2023’s Lighthouse, the London performance adds an urgency and raw edge, pulling the audience directly into the emotion of the song.

Lighthouse: Live From London isn’t just a record-it’s a full-length concert film. The show documents McKagan and his band tearing through songs from across his career, alongside highlights from Lighthouse. Fans can expect a powerful setlist that includes I Saw God On 10th St., Tenderness, Chip Away, and Lighthouse, along with fiery covers of The Stooges’ I Wanna Be Your Dog, The Crickets’ I Fought The Law (via The Clash), and Guns N’ Roses’ You’re Crazy.

Adding extra weight to the performance is a guest spot from Sex Pistols co-founder Steve Jones. The pair-long-time friends and bandmates in the mid-90s supergroup Neurotic Outsiders-join forces for Johnny Thunders’ Can’t Put Your Arms Around a Memory and a stirring take on David Bowie’s Heroes.

McKagan was backed on the tour by an impressive line-up: guitarist Tim DiJulio, guitarist/keyboardist Jeff Fielder, bassist Mike Squires, and drummer Michael Musburger. The live sound was engineered and mixed by long-time collaborator Martin Feveyear, ensuring the album captures the intensity of the night.

The Lighthouse Tour itself was a global trek, taking in sold-out shows across North America, Europe, and the UK. Fans were treated to a mix of McKagan’s newer material and deep cuts from his solo career, all reimagined in a live setting.

Now 60, McKagan has built a career that stretches well beyond his iconic role in Guns N’ Roses and Velvet Revolver. Since starting out at just 15, he’s played with acts as diverse as The Vains, The Fastbacks, The Living, and Loaded, as well as fronting his own solo projects. His discography includes critically acclaimed solo records such as Tenderness (2019, produced by Shooter Jennings) and Lighthouse (2023).

Beyond music, he’s also a two-time New York Times best-selling author (It’s So Easy: And Other Lies and How to Be a Man), and co-host of the radio show Three Chords & The Truth alongside wife Susan Holmes McKagan. The show airs on SiriusXM’s Ozzy’s Boneyard as well as stations across the globe, from the UK to Finland, Germany, and Australia.

Lighthouse: Live From London lands Friday 31 October 2025.

