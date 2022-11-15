Iggy Pop Has A Few Friends Along for ‘Every Loser’ - Noise11.com

Iggy Pop has revealed his 19th album due in January has a lot of famous friends including Chad Smith of Red Hot Chili Peppers and Duff McKagan of Guns N Roses.

‘Every Loser’ will be the first album since 2019’s ‘Free’. We go back to 1977 for the first Iggy Pop solo album ‘The Idiot’, the first of his two collaborations with David Bowie.

The first of the Pop album were with the Stooges in 1969. That first album, despite only reaching number 106 on the US chart and failing to chart everywhere else is now considered a punk masterpiece. It was the album the now classic ‘I Wanna Be Your Dog’ featured on.

Iggy Pop, ‘Every Loser’ Track Listing

1. “Frenzy”

2.”Strung Out Johnny”

3.”New Atlantis”

4.”Modern Day Rip Off”

5.”Morning Show”

6.”The News for Andy”

7.”Neo Punk”

8.”All the Way Down”

9.”Comments”

10.”My Animus Interlude”

11.”The Regency”

‘Every Loser’ will be released on 6 January 2023.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

