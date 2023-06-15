Guns ‘n Roses Duff McKagen To Release Third Solo Album ‘Lighthouse’ - Noise11.com

Duff McKagan of Guns ‘n Roses will release his third solo album in October. The title track to ‘Lighthouse’ is here now.

“The crashing….the cresting waves, the falling through of all that surrounds you. Life sometimes tosses us around, and we feel the want of comfort and the pull of home. A ship tossed like a toy through the Cape, sails ripped and the wood groaning with the scraping of its ballast….a soul trying with all its might to find peace and a center. Find a lighthouse. I have my lighthouse….its beacon swirling in the darkness with her warmth and promise of nurture, love, laughter, and all that is true. Won’t you be my lighthouse, give me light,…and bring me home.”

‘Lighthouse’ is the first Duff recording from his new studio. He decided to build his own studio to “finally explore songs that I may have written the night before or some of those old riffs from years ago. This is a big deal for me.”

Guests of ‘Lighthouse’ include Jerry Cantrell and Iggy Pop. The album is out 20 October, 2023.

LIGHTHOUSE TRACK LISTING:

01. LIGHTHOUSE

02. LONGFEATHER

03. HOLY WATER

04. I SAW GOD ON 10TH ST

05. FALLEN

06. FORGIVENESS

07. JUST ANOTHER SHAKEDOWN

08. FALLEN ONES

09. HOPE (FEAT. SLASH)

10. I JUST DON’T KNOW (FEAT. JERRY CANTRELL)

11. LIGHTHOUSE (REPRISE) (FEAT. IGGY POP)

