Duke Fakir, The Last Surviving Member of The Four Tops, Dies At 88 - Noise11.com

Duke Fakir, a founding member of The Four Tops, has died at the age of 88 from heart failure.

Fakir was a member of The Four Tops from 1953 until earlier this month when he retired from the group.

Fakir formed The Four Tops in Detroit in 1953 with Levi Stubbs, Renaldo ‘Obie’ Benson and Lawrence Peyton. Stubbs died in 2008 at 72, Benson in 2005 at age 69 and Peyton in 1997 at age 59.

The Four Tops had their first hit in 1964 with ‘Baby I Need Your Loving’.

Fakir last performed in Australia with the Four Tops in 2018.

The US hits were never ending in the 1960s:

‘I Can’t Help Myself’ (no 1, 1965)

‘It’s the Same Old Song’ (no 5, 1965)

‘Something About You’ (no 19, 1965)

‘Shake Me Wake Me’ (no 18, 1966)

‘Reach Out I’ll Be There’ (no 1, 1966)

‘Standing In The Shadow of Love’ (no 6, 1966)

‘Bernadette’ (no 4, 1967)

‘7 Rooms of Gloom’ (no 14, 1967)

‘You Keep Running Away’ (no 19, 1967)

‘Walk Away Renee’ (no 14, 1968)

‘If I Were A Carpenter’ (no 20, 1968)

‘Its All In The Game’ (no 24, 1970)

‘Still Water’ (no 11, 1970)

‘River Deep Mountain High’ (no 14, 1970)

‘Just Seven Numbers’ (no 40, 1971)

‘Macarthur Park’ (no 38, 1971)

‘Keeper of the Castle’ (no 10, 1972)

‘Ain’t No Woman’ (no 15, 1973)

‘Sweet Understanding Love’ (no 33, 1973)

‘When She Was My Girl’ (no 11, 1981)

‘Indestructible’ (no 35, 1988)

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

