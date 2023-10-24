 Duran Duran Cover Talking Heads ‘Psycho Killer’ - Noise11.com
Duran Duran Cover Talking Heads ‘Psycho Killer’

by Paul Cashmere on October 25, 2023

in News

Happy Halloween from Duran Duran. Here’s their cover of Talking Heads ‘Psycho Killer’.

The new Duran Duran album ‘Danse Macarbe’ will be released on 27 October, just in time for Halloween.

Duran Duran played a Halloween show on 31 October 2022 and thereby sowed the seed for this album. Production is by Duran Duran, Mr Hudson and Josh Blair.

‘Danse Macarbe’ is the 16th Duran Duran album.

Tracklisting
1. ‘Nightboat’(original)
2. ‘Black Moonlight’ (original)
3. ‘Love Voudou’ (original)
4. ‘Bury A Friend’ (Billie Eilish)
5. ‘Supernature’ (Marc Cerrone)
6. ‘Danse Macabre’ (original)
7. ‘Secret Oktober 31st’ (original)
8. ‘Ghost Town’ (The Specials)
9. ‘Paint It Black’ (The Rolling Stones)
10. ‘Super Lonely Freak’ (Rick James)
11. ‘Spellbound’ (Siouxsie and the Banshees)
12. ‘Psycho Killer’ (feat. Victoria De Angelis) (Talking Heads)
13. ‘Confession In The Afterlife’ (original)

