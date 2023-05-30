 Duran Duran Start Future/Past Tour In Napa Valley - Noise11.com
Duran Duran in Austin Texas photo by Ros O'Gorman

Duran Duran Start Future/Past Tour In Napa Valley

by Paul Cashmere on May 30, 2023

in News

Duran Duran have played their first show for the Future/Past tour in the Napa Valley in California.

The Duran Duran setlist went back 42 years to the debut album in 1981 and while called the Future/Past tour did not dwell on the new music, with the band only performing two songs from the 2021 ‘Future/Past’ album including the duet with Tove Lo.

Duran Duran Setlist:

The Wild Boys (from Arena, 1984)
Hungry Like the Wolf (from Rio, 1982)
A View to a Kill (from A View To A Kill soundtrack, 1985)
Notorious (from Notorious, 1986)
Come Undone (from The Wedding Album, 1993)
Anniversary (from Future/Past, 2021)
Lonely in Your Nightmare / Super Freak (from Rio, 1982 / Rick James cover)
Friends of Mine (from Duran Duran, 1981)
Careless Memories (from Duran Duran, 1981)
Ordinary World (from The Wedding Album, 1993)
Give It All Up (Featuring Tove Lo) (from Future/Past, 2021)
Planet Earth (from Duran Duran, 1981)
White Lines (Don’t Don’t Do It) (from Thank You, 1995)
The Reflex (from Seven and the Ragged Tiger, 1983)
Girls on Film / Acceptable in the 80’s (from Duran Duran, 1981/Calvin Harris cover)

Save a Prayer (from Rio, 1982)
Rio (from Rio, 1982)

