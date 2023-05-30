Duran Duran Start Future/Past Tour In Napa Valley - Noise11.com

Duran Duran have played their first show for the Future/Past tour in the Napa Valley in California.

The Duran Duran setlist went back 42 years to the debut album in 1981 and while called the Future/Past tour did not dwell on the new music, with the band only performing two songs from the 2021 ‘Future/Past’ album including the duet with Tove Lo.

Duran Duran Setlist:

The Wild Boys (from Arena, 1984)

Hungry Like the Wolf (from Rio, 1982)

A View to a Kill (from A View To A Kill soundtrack, 1985)

Notorious (from Notorious, 1986)

Come Undone (from The Wedding Album, 1993)

Anniversary (from Future/Past, 2021)

Lonely in Your Nightmare / Super Freak (from Rio, 1982 / Rick James cover)

Friends of Mine (from Duran Duran, 1981)

Careless Memories (from Duran Duran, 1981)

Ordinary World (from The Wedding Album, 1993)

Give It All Up (Featuring Tove Lo) (from Future/Past, 2021)

Planet Earth (from Duran Duran, 1981)

White Lines (Don’t Don’t Do It) (from Thank You, 1995)

The Reflex (from Seven and the Ragged Tiger, 1983)

Girls on Film / Acceptable in the 80’s (from Duran Duran, 1981/Calvin Harris cover)

Save a Prayer (from Rio, 1982)

Rio (from Rio, 1982)

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

