Dylan Alcott's Ability Fest Returns To Melbourne With Electronic Lineup At The Timber Yard - Noise11.com

Ability Fest, founded by Dylan Alcott, embraces a new warehouse venue and fully electronic lineup for 2026

by Paul Cashmere

Ability Fest, Australia’s leading accessible and inclusive music festival, is returning to Naarm/Melbourne on April 11, 2026, with a new venue and a fresh format. Founded by Paralympic gold medallist and 2022 Australian of the Year Dylan Alcott AO, the festival this year takes over The Timber Yard in Port Melbourne, a warehouse space celebrated for hosting international and Australian electronic acts.

Presented in partnership with Untitled Group and supported by Revive Live, an Australian Government initiative, the 2026 edition of Ability Fest leans into the venue’s electronic heritage, delivering an all-electronic lineup while maintaining its core mission of accessibility.

“The festival has always been about proving that accessibility and incredible experiences aren’t mutually exclusive, they’re essential,” Alcott said. “Whether it’s a field, a warehouse, or any space in between, we’re building the blueprint for what inclusive events should look like. Taking over a venue like The Timber Yard – known for world-class electronic acts – shows that accessible events can compete at the highest level.”

Since its launch in 2018, Ability Fest has donated 100% of proceeds to the Dylan Alcott Foundation, funding scholarships, sports initiatives, and entrepreneurial programs for young Australians with disability. To date, the festival has raised more than $1.5 million, creating life-changing opportunities and reshaping perceptions of disability across Australia.

This year’s festival remains firmly focused on inclusion, featuring elevated viewing platforms, quiet zones, sensory areas, Auslan interpreters, live captioning, accessible bathrooms and changing places, dedicated parking and pick-up/drop-off zones, and a designated assistance dog area. Companion tickets for carers continue to be offered free of charge, alongside affordable ticket pricing of $60 for general attendees.

Untitled Group returns to help realise the festival’s new vision. “We’re excited to bring Ability Fest to a new venue and format this year, while continuing the festival’s strong focus on accessibility,” said Nicholas Greco, Managing Partner at Untitled Group.

Brand partnerships play a central role in enhancing the festival experience. Returning partners include Get Skilled Access, Nike, the Transport Accident Commission, Anytime Fitness, and The Daily Aus. Nike will provide accessible viewing platforms, custom merchandise, and a wheelchair basketball half court. CeraVe launches a Hydration Station offering skincare products and ice-cold popsicles with proceeds supporting the Dylan Alcott Foundation. The TAC sponsors the tactile sensory silent disco, Rove Wheelchairs is giving away a custom chair, and Anytime Fitness returns with the Glitter Bar, face painting, and secure lockers.

The festival runs from 2pm to 10pm at The Timber Yard, 351 Plummer Street, Port Melbourne VIC 3207. Accessible and previous purchaser presales open February 25 at 10:00am AEDT, with general presales starting February 25 at 12:00pm AEDT. General tickets are available from February 26 at 12:00pm AEDT via abilityfest.com.au.

Ability Fest Melbourne

Date: 11th April, 2026

Time: Doors open at 2pm, festival ends at 10pm

Location: The Timber Yard, 351 Plummer Street, Port Melbourne VIC 3207

