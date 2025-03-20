 Eagles Add Four More Vegas Sphere Shows - Noise11.com
Joe Walsh of Eagles performing at Rod Laver Arena on 22 February 2015. (photo by Ros O'Gorman)

Eagles Add Four More Vegas Sphere Shows

by Music-News.com on March 20, 2025

in News

Eagles have added four new dates to their residency at Las Vegas’ Sphere “due to overwhelming demand”.

Eagles have performed at the state-of-the-art venue in Sin City since September 2024 and were due to wrap the run on Saturday (15.03.25).

However, they have now extended the residency with new dates on September 5, September 6, September 12, and September 13.

This will bring the total number of shows to 36.

Eagles’ guitarist Vince Gill previously admitted performing at the Sphere is a “trip”.

Gill explained how playing the multi-billion-dollar venue differs from standard concerts because the crowd are more immersed in the visuals than the band.

The sphere-shaped amphitheatre boasts a 16K resolution wraparound interior LED screen, 4D physical effects and the world’s most-advanced audio grade sound system.

And not only are the fans awe-struck by the visuals, but the musicians feel like they are “moving” onstage as everything around them is “tilted”.

Speaking to American Songwriter, Gill said of the unique experience: “It’s staggeringly massive.

“I was getting kind of where I felt like I was going to fall over because things are tilted, and you think you’re moving, but you’re not. It’s a trip. It’s the most people I’ve ever been ignored by when I’m playing. You’re playing, and they’re all staring at all the stuff on the ceiling. They’re not paying any attention to you. It’s kind of fun, really.”

He added: “The whole point of that show and that building is the visual side of it.

“I never wanted to see anybody running around on the stage and yelling at me and being aerobic and bombs going off and pyro and whatever. And it’s a great show.”

U2 were the first band to play the venue last September, with the 40-show residency ‘U2:UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere’.

