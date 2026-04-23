Ed O’Brien Releases Incantations Ahead Of Blue Morpho Album - Noise11 Music News

Radiohead guitarist Ed O’Brien unveils the expansive new single Incantations as he builds towards the release of his second solo album Blue Morpho

by Paul Cashmere

Ed O’Brien has released “Incantations”, the second single from his forthcoming album Blue Morpho, due on 22 May 2026 via Transgressive. The eight-minute track arrives to coincide with Earth Day, offering an early look at the sonic architecture of O’Brien’s first solo project under his own name since 2020.

The release positions O’Brien, best known as a founding member of Radiohead, in a distinct creative phase, where his solo catalogue is no longer a side project but an evolving body of work. With Blue Morpho, he moves beyond the framework established on his debut Earth, delivering material shaped by introspection, environmental influence and extended studio exploration.

“Incantations” opens the album and unfolds with a deliberate pace, anchored in hypnotic psych-folk textures. O’Brien’s vocal sits low in the mix, supported by layered guitar work from Dave Okumu and restrained percussion that builds gradually across the track’s runtime. The composition prioritises atmosphere over conventional structure, aligning with O’Brien’s broader intent to explore sound as a meditative and emotional process rather than a traditional songwriting exercise.

The track follows the earlier release of “Blue Morpho”, the album’s title piece, which frames the project’s thematic centre. Both songs reflect a period of personal recalibration for O’Brien, who has cited nature and isolation as key influences during the album’s creation. Drawing on the philosophy of American writer Wendell Berry, O’Brien has adopted the idea that confronting darkness is a necessary step towards clarity, a concept that informs both the lyrical content and sonic direction of the record.

The recording process for Blue Morpho extended over four years, beginning after the release of Earth in 2020. That album, issued under the name EOB, was developed across a long gestation period due to O’Brien’s commitments with Radiohead. In retrospect, O’Brien has acknowledged that delay impacted the immediacy of the material. The new album addresses that gap with a more direct and continuous creative process.

Central to the project is producer Paul Epworth, whose previous work spans artists including Adele and Paul McCartney. Sessions took place in Wales and at The Church Studios in London, a converted 19th-century building that contributes to the album’s tonal identity. Engineer Riley MacIntyre worked closely on the recordings, while sequencing input came from Flood, whose credits include U2 and Nine Inch Nails. Mixing was handled by Ben Baptie.

Additional collaborators broaden the album’s sonic palette. Shabaka Hutchings contributes flute arrangements following discussions with O’Brien about resonance and frequency, while Estonian composer Tõnu Kõrvits arranged string parts performed by the Tallinn Chamber Orchestra. These elements extend the album beyond guitar-led compositions into a more orchestral and textural space.

The project also includes a companion film, Blue Morpho: The Three Act Play, directed by Kit Monteith and filmed in Wales. The film premiered at SXSW and has since screened in London, Oxford and Paris. It is scheduled for wider release following the album launch and presents a visual interpretation of O’Brien’s creative process during the making of the record.

From an industry perspective, Blue Morpho reflects a broader trend of established band members redefining their identities through solo work that diverges from their primary catalogue. For O’Brien, whose role in Radiohead has historically centred on texture and atmosphere, the solo format allows those elements to take precedence. The result is a body of work that prioritises process and experimentation over commercial expectation.

There is limited indication at this stage of how Blue Morpho will translate into live performance or whether O’Brien will tour extensively behind the release. Given the album’s layered production and extended compositions, any live adaptation would require a considered approach to arrangement.

What is clear is that “Incantations” sets the tone for a record built on patience and detail. It establishes O’Brien’s intent to operate outside the conventional album cycle, focusing instead on sustained creative development. As the release date approaches, Blue Morpho positions itself as a significant entry in O’Brien’s catalogue, marking a shift from collaborator to fully realised solo artist.

Blue Morpho will be released on 22 May 2026 on CD, cassette, LP, and limited edition vinyl variants.

Blue Morpho Tracklist

Incantations

Blue Morpho

Sweet Spot

Teachers

Solfeggio

Thin Places

Obrigado

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