 Eddie Vedder Covers Joe Strummer - Noise11.com
Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam photo by Ros O'Gorman

Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam photo by Ros O'Gorman

Eddie Vedder Covers Joe Strummer

by Paul Cashmere on August 23, 2022

in News

Eddie Vedder has recorded a cover of Joe Strummer and the Mescaleros ‘Long Shadow’.

Joe Strummer would have been 70 this week. He was born John Mellor on 21 August 1952 and died 22 December 2002 from a heart attack.

Strummer was the co-lead singer and rhythm guitarist for The Clash. He was also co-writer of many of The Clash classics including ‘London Calling’, ‘Should I Stay Or Should I Go’ and ‘Rock The Casbah’.

Vedder’s song of choice ‘Long Shadow’ was originally from the posthumous album ‘Streetcore’ released in 2003.

