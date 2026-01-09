Electric State Join XMusic, Unveil Explosive New Video “What Do You Want” - Noise11.com

Perth rockers Electric State have officially joined the XMusic label family, marking a new chapter for one of Western Australia’s most formidable live acts. To celebrate the signing, the band have dropped a high-octane music video for their latest single “What Do You Want”, a track that signals both resilience and relentless momentum.

Boasting a ferocious blend of progressive grunge, punk attitude and groove-laden hard rock, Electric State have built a reputation as a riff-driven powerhouse. Since forming in 2019, the quartet-Russell Christie on guitar, Paul Leahy on bass, Rob Viney on lead vocals and guitar, and Bill Shaw on drums-have been shaking Perth venues, packing rooms from The Amplifier Bar to Lynott’s Lounge, and earning a reputation as one of the city’s most talked-about live outfits. Their sound combines the raw edge of Alice In Chains and Soundgarden with the groove of Rival Sons and the intensity of Killswitch Engage.

“What Do You Want” confronts listeners with blunt lyrical defiance, pushing back against outside voices and those who try to dictate your path. Electric State describe the track as “a song about resilience and momentum. There will always be people who try to bring you down, they’re just speed bumps in the road. You’ve got to keep moving.” The accompanying video turns this philosophy into kinetic imagery, using constant motion as a metaphor for progress despite obstacles.

The video shoot was a feat of perseverance. Despite a series of setbacks-including a blown water pump, a flat tyre, and the interruption of a 15,000-person demonstration-the final product is a chaotic, visually striking spectacle. Stunt actress Kelly Seitz delivered over 50 takes to bring the clip’s high-energy vision to life, perfectly mirroring the track’s intensity.

Electric State’s history is as impressive as their live shows. Their debut album Green Machine earned global airplay and critical attention, helping secure international tours through Japan and the UK in 2023, alongside support slots for US rock act Skillet. The band’s explosive live reputation has been confirmed time and again, with performances described as “blaring sirens, deafening chants, bar climbing and megaphones,” and their sets at Nannup Music Festival 2024 saw audiences literally joining the band on stage, megaphones in hand.

The band’s sonic roots draw from stoner rock, hard rock, heavy metal and grunge, citing influences such as Tool, Kyuss, Soundgarden, Metallica and Smashing Pumpkins. They have been recognised at the Western Australian Music Awards, winning Most Popular Live Act and Most Popular New Act in 2020. Their work has earned praise overseas, with UK outlet A1M describing Electric State as “well constructed, superbly produced, killer riffs meld perfectly with hard hitting lyrics and well crafted songs. A must for the lover of classy, loud, explosive alternative rock.”

“What Do You Want” was recorded at Tunafish Studios by Andy Hill and mixed by Anton Hagop, whose work with Silverchair, Missy Higgins and Birds of Tokyo has defined Australian rock sound over the last two decades. With this release, Electric State are gearing up for a major run of new music and live shows under the XMusic banner, with label CEO Tim McLean-Smith stating, “XMusic are excited to have Electric State on the label, their passion and drive is infectious and now makes us a truly Australia-wide label! Can’t wait until you hear their whole album.”

Electric State continue to push the boundaries of Australian rock, delivering high-energy performances and uncompromising music that challenges and engages their fans. Their latest video and signing with XMusic indicate that their momentum shows no signs of slowing.

Tour Dates

Fri, Jan 9: Music on Murray (KOA Festival Launch), Perth

Sat, Feb 21: Lynott’s Lounge, Perth (with Sisters Doll)

Fri, May 1 & Sat, May 2: Kalbarri Open Air Festival, Kalbarri, WA

