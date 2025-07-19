Elton John 1977 Live From the Rainbow Theatre To Be Released - Noise11.com

Elton John is about to release ‘Live From The Rainbow Theatre’ with 1977 live performances of the first of 233 shows he was about to do with percussionist Ray Cooper, but it is disappointing the full concert is not being released.

The show featured 25 track with deep cuts from Elton’s new album at the time ‘Blue Moves’. Songs from the previous album ‘Rock of the Westies’, rarely, if at all played later, were also performed. After Elton released ‘Don’t Shoot Me I’m Only The Piano Player’ and ‘Goodbye Yellow Brick Road’, both in 1973, ‘Caribou’ followed in 1974 and then ‘Captain Fantastic’ and ‘Rock of the Westies’ both premiered in 1975. It was an incredibly proactive period considering both ‘Goodbye Yellow Brick Road’ and ‘Blue Moves’ were both double albums.

The full concert was:

1. Your Song (from Elton John, 1970)

2. The Greatest Discovery (from Elton John, 1970)

3. Border Song (from Elton John, 1970)

4. Daniel (from Don’t Shoot Me, I’m Only The Piano Player, 1973)

5. Sweet Painted Lady (from Goodbye Yellow Brick Road, 1973)

6. Rocket Man (I Think It’s Going to Be a Long, Long Time)

7. I Heard It Through the Grapevine (Gladys Knight & the Pips cover)

8. Candle in the Wind (from Goodbye Yellow Brick Road, 1973)

9. Roy Rogers (from Goodbye Yellow Brick Road, 1973)

10. Dan Dare (Pilot of the Future) (from Rock of the Westies, 1975)

11. Cage the Songbird (from Blue Moves, 1976)

12. Where to Now St. Peter? (from Elton John, 1970)

13. Ticking (from Captain Fantastic and the Brown Dirt Cowboy, 1975)

14. Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me (from Caribou, 1974)

15. Take Me to the Pilot (from Elton John, 1970)

16. Funeral for a Friend / Tonight (from Goodbye Yellow Brick Road, 1973/Blue Moves, 1976)

17. Better Off Dead (from Captain Fantastic and the Brown Dirst Cowboy, 1975)

18. Idol (from Blue Moves, 1976)

19. I Feel Like a Bullet (In the Gun of Robert Ford) (from Rock of the Westies, 1975)

20. I Think I’m Going to Kill Myself (from Honky Chateau, 1972)

21. Sorry Seems to Be the Hardest Word (from Blue Moves, 1976)

22. Crazy Water (from Blue Moves, 1976)

23. Bennie and the Jets (from Goodbye Yellow Brick Road, 1973)

24. Saturday Night’s Alright for Fighting (from Goodbye Yellow Brick Road, 1973)

25. Goodbye (from Madman Across The Water, 1971)

What is interesting with the full setlist is that the 1970 ‘Elton John’ album was still the priority record even though ‘Blue Moves’ came eight albums later. What is even more incredible is ‘Elton John’ to ‘Blue Moves’, nine albums in total, were released in just six years.

Track List:

1. The Greatest Discovery

2. Border Song

3. Cage The Songbird

4. Where To Now St. Peter?

5. Ticking

6. Better Off Dead w/Ray Cooper

7. Sweet Painted Lady

8. Tonight w/Ray Cooper

9. Idol w/Ray Cooper

10. I Feel Like A Bullet (In The Gun Of Robert Ford) w/Ray Cooper

11. Roy Rogers

12. Dan Dare (Pilot Of The Future)

13. Goodbye

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here



Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE





Like this: Like Loading...