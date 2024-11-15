 Elton John and Brandi Carlisle Premiere Never Too Late - Noise11.com
Elton John and Brandi Carlisle Premiere Never Too Late

by Paul Cashmere on November 15, 2024

in News

Elton John and Brandi Carlisle have a brand new song ‘Never Too Late’.

The song serves as the title song from the new Disney+ doco ‘Elton John: Never Too Late’ streaming from 13 December 2024.

Brandi says, “I found the early cut of the documentary that went on to become ‘Elton John: Never Too Late’ so moving. It was really amazing to see historic footage of Elton and the trajectory of his life. But as fantastic and as beautiful as everything was that we were all witnessing as fans, his life was also pretty lonely and difficult at times. And I thought that the documentary illustrated a really important sentiment, because he might not have ever found his serenity and his peace, but he did find it, and he found it later in life. And it is never too late – too late to find the love of your life, or to start a family, or to change your mind about anything.”

Elton says ‘When Brandi told me she was so inspired by the early cut of the documentary that she wanted us to to co-write a new song for it, I was thrilled. I’ve known for a long time how great she was but still, reading her lyrics and co-writing with her on the music was deeply moving. Especially given how personal it is to see, seeing my life on the screen, she just perfectly captured the essence of the documentary and why I stopped touring to spend more time with my family. I’m constantly astonished by her craft, she can channel my voice in a way only Bernie has managed to do before. I know Bernie helped guide Brandi on that. The standard of her musicianship, her songwriting, her passion for what she does are sensational. She truly is one of the greatest there is.’

‘Never Too Late’ was produced by Andrew Watt, who also recently produced ‘Hackney Diamonds’ for The Rolling Stones.

The ‘Elton John: Never Too Late’ doco was directed by R.J. Culter and Elton’s husband David Furnish. Elton John: Never Too Late follows Elton John as he looks back on his life and the astonishing early days of his 50-year career in this emotionally charged, intimate and uplifting full-circle journey. As he prepares for his final concert in North America at Dodger Stadium, Elton takes us back in time to recount the extraordinary highs and heartbreaking lows of his early years and how he overcame adversity, abuse and addiction to become the icon he is today.

