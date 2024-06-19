Elton John Doco To Air At The Toronto Film Festival - Noise11.com

Elton John will debut his new documentary at the Toronto Film Festival in September.

The film, Elton John: Never Too Late, follows the singer through his last tour, Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour, which took place last year.

The Never Too Late title refers to a song from The lion King.

It was the first-ever tour to gross over $900 million (£708 million).

The documentary promises to “pull the back the curtain” on the superstar’s life, and contains “never-before-seen concert footage of him over the past 50 years, as well as hand-written journals and present-day footage of him and his family”.

It will also document his final shows in the US, including “his November performance at Dodger Stadium in his final North American show”.

The film is co-directed by R.J. Cutler and Elton’s husband, David Furnish.

The Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour kicked off in 2018 and was due to finish in 2021. However, due to Covid, the tour lasted for five years. It finally wrapped in July 2023, with the 76-year-old performing his last-ever show in Stockholm.

“When we set off on my final tour in 2018, I couldn’t have foreseen in my wildest dreams the twists and turns and the highs and lows this tour – and the whole world – would have experienced in the next five years,” he said afterwards.

“I’m trying to process it, and I don’t think it will sink in for a while yet that I’ve finally finished touring. I can’t tell you how much I’m going to miss the fans and how much their support has humbled me – it will stay with me forever.”

Since he’s finished touring, Elton has been concentrating on working with his charity, the Elton John AIDS Foundation.

After the documentary debuts at Toronto, it will be shown on Disney+ later in the year.

