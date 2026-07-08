Elton John Announces Final Farewell Performances For Mexico City - Noise11 Music News

Elton John will return to Mexico City in October 2026 for two farewell concerts, marking his first full scale performances in the city in 14 years and closing a chapter that began with his landmark stadium appearances in 1992.

by Paul Cashmere

Elton John has confirmed he will return to Mexico City for two final farewell performances in October 2026, giving fans the opportunity to see the legendary performer in what is being billed as his last concerts in the Mexican capital. The shows will take place on 2 and 3 October at Estadio Banorte and mark his first major Mexico City concerts since 2012.

The announcement is significant because it completes a farewell that was interrupted by the global pandemic. Elton John’s original Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour was forced to abandon its planned Latin American dates after COVID 19 disrupted international touring. The newly announced concerts provide the veteran artist with the opportunity to finally say goodbye to a market that has remained part of his touring history for more than three decades.

In a statement announcing the concerts, Elton John reflected on the importance of returning to the city.

“Mexico City has always held a special place in my heart. I was truly disappointed that the pandemic kept me from touring Latin America during my Farewell tour, which makes this return especially meaningful. I’m thrilled to finally share this very special moment with my fans after all these years.”

The concerts will be staged at Estadio Banorte on Friday 2 October and Saturday 3 October 2026. Organisers describe the performances as a celebration of both Elton John’s career and his long standing connection with audiences in Mexico City.

Rocket Club members can register for an artist presale ahead of the public ticket release. The presale begins on Wednesday, 15 July at 12pm local time, while general ticket sales open on Thursday, 16 July at 12pm local time. Registration is managed through Seated, which requires fans to verify their identity using a valid mobile number or WhatsApp account before receiving a unique presale code. Organisers have noted that receiving a code does not guarantee tickets, with all sales operating on a first come, first served basis.

Elton John’s relationship with Mexico City stretches back to 1992 when he played two concerts at Azteca Stadium during The One Tour. Those performances introduced his live show to a new generation of Mexican fans and remain among the defining moments of his touring history in the country. He later returned in 2012 for two intimate Elton & Ray Cooper performances at Auditorio Nacional, presenting a stripped back format that contrasted with the spectacle of his stadium productions.

Across a career spanning more than five decades, Elton John has sold more than 300 million records and built one of popular music’s most enduring catalogues. Songs including Tiny Dancer, Rocket Man, Your Song, Goodbye Yellow Brick Road, Bennie And The Jets and I’m Still Standing continue to attract new audiences through streaming and film, while his touring career has consistently ranked among the most successful in live music.

The Mexico City announcement also highlights the continuing demand for legacy artists capable of filling major stadiums. Although Elton John concluded the main leg of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour in 2023, these concerts provide a final opportunity to complete unfinished business with fans in a region he was unable to visit during the original farewell itinerary.

For audiences in Mexico City, the performances represent both a celebration of one of popular music’s defining careers and the closing of a relationship that began more than 34 years ago. With two nights scheduled and no additional Latin American dates announced, the concerts are expected to stand as Elton John’s final farewell to one of his most loyal international audiences.

Tour Dates

2 and 3 October 2026, Mexico City, Estadio Banorte

Ticketing

Rocket Club Artist Presale: Wednesday, 15 July 2026, 12:00pm local time

General On Sale: Thursday, 16 July 2026, 12:00pm local time

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