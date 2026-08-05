Six60 Announce Melbourne Return For Live At The Gardens - Noise11 Music News

New Zealand band Six60 will return to Melbourne in November for a one-off performance at the Royal Botanic Gardens as part of the 2026 Live At The Gardens concert series, marking the group’s first Melbourne headline appearance in several years.

by Paul Cashmere

New Zealand’s Six60 have confirmed a one-night Melbourne performance for Friday 27 November, headlining the 2026 Live At The Gardens series at the Royal Botanic Gardens Melbourne. The concert will feature Australian band South Summit as special guests, with tickets going on sale on 12 August following a member presale beginning on 10 August.

The announcement brings one of New Zealand’s most commercially successful live acts back to Australia for a standalone headline show. Six60 have built a substantial following on both sides of the Tasman, and the Melbourne performance will showcase material from their latest album Right Here Right Now alongside songs that have become fixtures of their live set, including Don’t Forget Your Roots, Someone To Be Around and Only To Be.

The concert also expands the 2026 Live At The Gardens program, which has established itself as a regular fixture on Melbourne’s outdoor concert calendar. Presented through a partnership between MG Live and the Royal Botanic Gardens Melbourne, the series stages performances in one of the city’s best known outdoor locations during November and December.

Six60 frontman Matiu Walters said the band was looking forward to returning to Melbourne.

“Melbourne is one of the great cities. We have played there countless times and SIX60 fans always show out in force. I can’t wait to hit the stage in such a cool venue, and celebrate in the way only SIX60 fans can.”

The band’s current tour continues the momentum generated by Right Here Right Now, which features the singles We Made It and Endlessly. Six60 remain one of New Zealand’s biggest live attractions, recently performing to approximately 40,000 people at the opening of One New Zealand Stadium at Te Kaha in Christchurch.

Joining the bill is Perth five-piece South Summit, whose blend of indie rock, reggae and hip-hop has earned a growing Australian audience. Their debut album The Bliss reached No. 2 on the ARIA Albums Chart, while its follow-up Run It Back peaked at No. 3. The group’s reputation has largely been built through extensive touring, making them a fitting addition to an event centred on live performance.

Live At The Gardens first launched in 2024 and has steadily expanded its profile by combining international and Australian artists in the Royal Botanic Gardens setting. Previous editions have featured performances from Franz Ferdinand, Groove Armada, Róisín Murphy, Lake Street Dive, The Living End, The Presets, Chet Faker, Matt Corby, Tash Sultana, Xavier Rudd, Sarah Blasko and Vika & Linda.

For Six60, the Melbourne concert represents another chapter in the band’s long-standing connection with Australian audiences. While the group has dominated New Zealand charts and stadiums for more than a decade, Australia has remained a significant touring market, with Melbourne consistently among its strongest cities.

Tour Date

Friday 27 November, Melbourne, Royal Botanic Gardens

Ticket Details

General public on sale: Wednesday 12 August, 11.00am local time

Presale: Monday 10 August, 11.00am local time (24 hours)

General Admission: $119.90 plus $5.95 handling fee per transaction

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