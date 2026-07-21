Squeeze Announce 2027 Australian Tried, Tested and Trixies Tour - Noise11 Music News

Glenn Tilbrook will bring Squeeze back to Australia in April 2027 for their first local headline tour in several years, with five theatre dates celebrating more than five decades of the band’s music and showcasing material from their latest album, Trixies.

by Paul Cashmere

Squeeze have confirmed their return to Australia with a five date national tour in April 2027, marking another chapter in the band’s long relationship with Australian audiences. The Tried, Tested and Trixies Tour will visit Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth, combining classic songs from the band’s extensive catalogue with music from their most recent studio album, Trixies, released earlier this year.

The announcement brings one of Britain’s most enduring songwriting partnerships back to Australia after more than 50 years of recording and touring. Founded in London in 1974 by Chris Difford and Glenn Tilbrook, Squeeze became one of the defining groups of the late 1970s and early 1980s, producing a catalogue that continues to influence generations of British guitar pop artists. Their return also follows the release of Trixies, an album built around songs first written by the pair as teenagers before finally being completed five decades later.

Speaking ahead of the tour, Glenn Tilbrook said the band was looking forward to returning to Australia with a refreshed live show.

“We are so excited to be coming back to Australia! We have never sounded better and it feels special to be bringing this new show to all our Australian fans. It’s going to be amazing to show off songs from our new album Trixies and, of course, all the hits and some surprises. Looking forward to getting down there in April 2027.”

The concerts will feature many of the songs that established Squeeze as one of Britain’s most respected pop acts, including “Up the Junction”, “Cool for Cats”, “Tempted”, “Another Nail in My Heart” and “Labelled with Love”. Across their original recording career between 1978 and 1996, the band placed 11 singles inside the UK Top 40, with six reaching the Top 20.

While Squeeze never matched that level of commercial success in the United States, songs including “Tempted”, “Black Coffee in Bed” and “Hourglass” became staples of American radio, helping the group build a lasting international audience.

The current tour also continues the story behind Trixies, one of the more unusual albums in the band’s catalogue. Although released in March 2026, the songs originated in 1974 when Difford was 19 and Tilbrook was just 16. Written around the fictional setting of a nightclub, the material was recorded on an early demo cassette but remained unfinished because the young musicians lacked the experience and resources to realise their original ideas.

The rediscovery of those recordings decades later allowed Squeeze to revisit the material with the benefit of more than 50 years of songwriting and performance experience. Produced by bassist Owen Biddle, the album finally completed songs that had remained unheard since the earliest days of the band’s career.

Few songwriting partnerships in British popular music have endured as long as Difford and Tilbrook’s. Frequently compared with the classic British songwriting tradition established by The Beatles and The Kinks, the pair have maintained Squeeze through changing musical eras, multiple break-ups and reunions, while continuing to write and tour.

The band originally split in 1982 before reforming in 1985. After another hiatus beginning in 1999, Squeeze reunited again in 2007 and have remained active ever since, releasing new albums including Cradle to the Grave in 2015, The Knowledge in 2017 and now Trixies.

Squeeze also played an important role in launching the wider careers of musicians including Jools Holland and Paul Carrack, both of whom spent significant periods in the band’s line-up before achieving success in their own right.

The Australian dates will feature Glenn Tilbrook alongside bassist Owen Biddle, percussionist Steve Smith, keyboard player Stephen Large, drummer Simon Hanson, guitarist Leon Tilbrook and backing vocalist Danica Dora. NB: Chris Difford is not part of this line-up.

Tour Dates

Friday 16 April, Brisbane, Fortitude Music Hall

Saturday 17 April, Sydney, Enmore Theatre

Monday 19 April, Melbourne, The Palais

Tuesday 20 April, Adelaide, The Gov

Thursday 22 April, Perth, Astor Theatre

Ticket Details

Presale: Wednesday 29 July, 10am local time

General Sale: Friday 31 July, 10am local time

Tickets available via squeezeofficial.com and destroyalllines.com

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