Elton John Hasn't Finished Performing, Just Touring - Noise11.com

Elton John at A Day On The Green at Rochford Winery on Sunday 1 October 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Elton John Hasn’t Finished Performing, Just Touring

by Music-News.com on May 2, 2023

in News

Sir Elton John has revealed that he is likely to take to the stage even after retiring.

Sir Elton confirmed that he will “not be going on tour again” once his marathon Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour comes to a close in Stockholm on July 8 but hinted that he is not prepared to give up on performing completely.

Elton said: “Touring is exhausting for me now, and it takes me away from my family and my children.”

He added: “There maybe the odd show…”

Elton explained that he was ready for “a little bit of freedom” after spending so much time away from his husband David Furnish and their sons Zachary, 12, and Elijah, 10.

The singer will occasionally play gigs such as the Emmy promotion evening in Los Angeles to promote the Disney+ show ‘Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium’.

Elton’s farewell tour began back in 2018 and is already the most lucrative in music history, earning £678 million with two months of performances still remaining.

It is estimated that it will earn an astonishing $1 billion by the 330th and final gig.

Meanwhile, it was recently revealed by his husband that Elton wants to celebrate his retirement with a holiday to the Antarctic.

David said in a chat with ‘Your Money Map’: “There are places I’d like to travel and take the boys. I have a real fascination and love of India… and our sons both want to go to the Antarctic, and Elton wants to go as well.

“I have no idea how to get there. Or what you do when you get there. But it’s something that we can all do together, which is great.”

