Elton John Recovering After Fall At Home - Noise11.com

Elton John Recovering After Fall At Home

by Music-News.com on August 29, 2023

Elton John has returned home after being hospitalised following a fall at his home in France on Sunday.

Elton John has returned home after spending the night in a Monaco hospital following a spill in his villa outside of Nice, France.

Sir Elton was taken to the orthopaedic department of the Princess Grace Hospital in Monaco where was treated for minor injuries and kept overnight for observation, the BBC reports.

A spokesperson for Elton announced on Monday that the performer was admitted to the facility “following a slip yesterday at his home in the south of France”.

“Elton visited the local hospital as a precautionary measure,” the spokesperson continued. “Following check-ups, he was immediately discharged this morning and is now back at home and in good health.”

Sir Elton, his husband David Furnish, and their two sons Zachary and Elijah have been spending time at their home in France following the conclusion of the singer’s mammoth farewell tour.

His Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, which consisted of more than 300 shows, began in the U.S. on 8 September 2018 and wrapped up on 8 July in Sweden.

