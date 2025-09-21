Elton John's The Devil Wears Prada Musical Cast Album Out Now - Noise11.com

Elton John has taken his legendary songwriting into the world of high fashion with the Original West End Cast Recording of The Devil Wears Prada, now available on CD, digital and vinyl.
The musical, based on the best-selling novel by Lauren Weisberger and the hit 2006 film starring Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway, brings the glamour and drama of Runway magazine to the stage with a brand-new score by Elton John. Lyrics come from Shaina Taub and Mark Sonnenblick, with a book by Kate Wetherhead.
The standout track Dress Your Way Up – led by Matt Henry, MBE, who plays Nigel – has been released alongside the full cast album. The West End cast features Vanessa Williams as the formidable Miranda Priestly, Georgie Buckland as Andy, Amy Di Bartolomeo as Emily, Rhys Whitfield as Nate and James Darch as Christian.
Alongside the full 18 songs from the show, the album also includes two never-before-heard Elton John demos: I Mean Business and The Devil Wears Prada. For Elton fans, it’s a rare chance to hear the Rocket Man’s raw sketches before they became fully realised stage numbers.
The production premiered in Chicago in 2022 before its reimagined staging opened in London’s West End in 2024.
Musical Numbers – London Production
Act I
I Mean Business
House of Miranda
I Mean Business (Reprise)
I Only Love You For Your Body
How to Survive at Runway
How to Survive at Runway (Reprise)
Girl for the Job
In Or Out (Part 1)
How to Survive at Runway (Reprise)
Dress Your Way Up
In Or Out (Part 2)
How to Survive at Runway (Reprise)
The Devil Wears Prada
Miranda Girl
Act II
Entr’Acte
Bon Voyage
The Old You
Paris, City of Dreams
Who’s She?
Seen
Your Twenties
Bon Voyage (Reprise)
Stay On Top
Seen (Reprise)
What’s Right For Me?
Finale
Soundtrack Listing
I Mean Business (Including Prologue)
House of Miranda
I Only Love You For Your Body
How to Survive at Runway
Girl for the Job
In Or Out (Part 1)
Dress Your Way Up
In Or Out (Part 2)
The Devil Wears Prada
Miranda Girl
Bon Voyage
The Old You
Paris City of Dreams
Who’s She
Seen
Your Twenties
Stay On Top
What’s Right For Me
I Mean Business (Elton John Original Demo)
The Devil Wears Prada (Elton John Original Demo)
Elton John’s The Devil Wears Prada Original West End Cast Recording is out now.
