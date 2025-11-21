Waitress Set For Melbourne Premiere In 2026 - Noise11.com

Broadway favourite Waitress will make its long-awaited Melbourne debut in 2026, with the production confirmed for Her Majesty’s Theatre from May. Crossroads Live producer John Frost has secured the musical for a full Australian season, followed by a Sydney run at the Sydney Lyric Theatre from August 2026. Fans can join the Melbourne waitlist now for early access to tickets.

The Melbourne and Sydney seasons mark the first major Australian staging of the musical, which has grown into a global phenomenon since its Broadway premiere in 2016. The production draws from a landmark female-led creative team and features music by Sara Bareilles, whose chart success spans Love Song, Brave and multiple Grammy wins.

Waitress began as a 2007 indie film written and directed by Adrienne Shelly. The movie starred Keri Russell and earned more than fifteen times its small production budget. Its intimate storytelling, centred on baking, friendship and escape, later inspired the stage adaptation by screenwriter Jessie Nelson with support from Shelly’s unfinished scripts.

The musical follows Jenna, a talented pie maker trapped in a troubled marriage. Her life shifts when a baking contest, new romance and support from her colleagues reveal a path toward independence. The show balances humour with emotional honesty, which helped shape its international appeal.

Sara Bareilles’ involvement added a fresh musical identity that shaped the show’s tone. Director Diane Paulus brought significant Broadway credibility, having already revitalised major works during her tenure at the American Repertory Theater. Choreographer Lorin Latarro completed the first all-female top creative team in Broadway history, which led the Clinton Foundation to highlight Waitress as a production breaking longstanding artistic ceilings.

Bareilles has embraced the Australian announcement, noting the story’s universal themes of hope and renewal. Frost credits the musical’s rise to its emotional reach and its ability to attract devoted audiences across Broadway, the West End and multiple US tours.

Waitress premiered at the American Repertory Theater in Cambridge in 2015 before transferring to Broadway in 2016. The production ran almost four years, closing in 2020 after earning Tony and Drama Desk nominations. A London season followed in 2019, continuing its success until pandemic shutdowns.

Bareilles returned to Broadway for a limited 2021 season, allowing the production to be filmed for a theatrical release. International stagings have since appeared in Manila, Buenos Aires, Tokyo, Warsaw, Montreal and multiple US cities.

Australian audiences will now join the global fan base that has embraced the show’s signature blend of humour, emotional resilience and heartfelt songwriting.

Melbourne Season Details

Venue, Her Majesty’s Theatre

Season, From May 2026

Tickets On Sale 8 December, Waitlist now at waitressthemusical.com.au

Sydney Season Details

Venue, Sydney Lyric Theatre

Season, From 1 August 2026

Performance Times, Tue-Thurs 7pm, Fri-Sat 7:30pm, Wed 1pm, Sat 2pm, Sun 1pm, 3pm or 6pm

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)