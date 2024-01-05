Pussycat Dolls Nicole Scherzinger to Make Broadway Debut In 'Sunset Boulevard' - Noise11.com

Nicole Scherzinger of Pussycat Dolls is set to make her Broadway debut in the Sunset Boulevard musical.

It was announced on Thursday that Nicole will return as Norma Desmond in a Broadway production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Sunset Boulevard musical, directed by Jamie Lloyd.

Scherzinger starred as Norma in London’s West End version of the musical, also directed by Lloyd. In addition to Scherzinger, her West End co-stars Tom Francis and Grace Hodgett-Young, as well as Olivier Award-winner David Thaxton, will be joining her on the Broadway stage.

Lloyd’s production of the musical began performances in London last September. It received critical acclaim and The New York Times praised Scherzinger’s “career-defining performance”.

The West End production will end its run at London’s Savoy Theatre on Saturday.

Sunset Boulevard, Based on Billy Wilder’s 1950 black comedy film noir, tells the story of Norma, a faded star of the silent screen era, who lives in the past in her mansion on Sunset Boulevard.

Scherzinger had a chance to perform in the Broadway revival of Lloyd Webber’s Cats in 2016 as Grizabella, however, she pulled out at the last minute. She was replaced by The X Factor winner Leona Lewis. The Pussycat Dolls singer had played Grizabella in the London production of the show.

“I’m furious, because I really believe she’s the most fantastically talented girl, and I went out on a limb to get her for the London Palladium here, and it makes me look like an absolute twot with them all,” Lloyd Webber said at the time.

