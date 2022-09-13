Elton John's Final UK Show To Stream On Disney+ - Noise11.com

Sir Elton John’s final-ever US show will be live-streamed on Disney+.

Elton’s ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ jaunt will stop at the Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on November 20, and the performance will be available to watch live on the streaming service.

In May, it was announced that Elton’s extraordinary life and career will be documented in an upcoming Disney+ documentary.

‘Goodbye Yellow Brick Road: The Final Elton John Performances and the Years that Made His Legend’ will feature never-before-seen archival footage and new interviews.

It will be released to coincide with Elton John wrapping the North American leg of his final tour at the Dodger Stadium, the world-famous venue Elton played two shows in 1975, where he was joined for a duet of ‘Philadelphia Freedom’ by tennis ace Billie Jean King.

R.J. Cutler, who helmed the Billie Eilish documentary ‘Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry’ for Disney, is directing, while David Furnish, is producing.

Cutler said: “What a thrill and an honor it is that David Furnish and I get to create this intimate and unique look at one of the world’s most celebrated artists.

“As it has for so many others, Elton John’s music has had deep meaning for me for decades, and this opportunity is nothing short of a career highlight and privilege.”

Bob Chapek, CEO of The Walt Disney Company, commented: “There are no superlatives left to describe Elton John and his impact on music and culture — he’s simply unrivaled.

“Like a good Disney story, Elton’s music has both universal appeal and the ability to connect with audiences on a deeply personal level. He has been part of the Disney family since 1994 when he helped make ‘The Lion King’ an instant classic, and we could not be more excited to collaborate with him on this new documentary.”

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

