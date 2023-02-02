 Elton John’s ‘Honky Chateau’ Gets 50th Anniversary Make-Over - Noise11.com
Elton John’s ‘Honky Chateau’ Gets 50th Anniversary Make-Over

by Paul Cashmere on February 2, 2023

in News

Elton John’s next anniversary edition will be the ‘Honky Chateau’ expanded edition.

‘Honky Chateau’ was the album featuring ‘Rocket Man’.

‘Honky Chateau – 50 Anniversary Edition’ will include a bonus disc of live tracks records at The Festival Hall, London two months before the album was released including the first time ‘Rocket Man’ was performed live.

‘Honky Chateau’ was released in May, 1972, just six months after the previous album ‘Madman Across The Water’ (with ‘Levon’ and ‘Tiny Dancer’) and seven months before the next album ‘Don’t Shoot Me I’m Only The Piano Player’ (With ‘Crocodile Rock’ and ‘Daniel’). Elton says the songs for the album came fast.

“The first morning we were there, I had three (songs) done by the time the band drifted downstairs looking for something to eat: ‘Mona Lisas And Mad Hatters,’ ‘Amy’ and ‘Rocket Man.'” The remainder of the album would follow suit; ‘Susie (Dramas),’ ‘Hercules,’ ‘Salvation,’ ‘Honky Cat,’ ‘Slave,’ ‘I Think I’m Going To Kill Myself’ and ‘Mellow.'”

Format Details and Tracklistings
Honky Château – 2CD
Disc 1:
1. Honky Cat
2. Mellow
3. I Think I’m Going to Kill Myself
4. Susie (Dramas)
5. Rocket Man (I Think It’s Going To Be A Long, Long Time)
6. Salvation
7. Slave
8. Amy
9. Mona Lisas and Mad Hatters
10. Hercules

HONKY AT THE CHÂTEAU (SESSION DEMOS) PART ONE
1. Salvation (Session Demo)
2. Susie (Dramas) (Session Demo)
3. Rocket Man (It’s Think It’s Going To Be A Long, Long Time) (Session Demo)
4. Mellow (Session Demo)
5. Slave – Alternate “Fast” Version (Session Demo)

Disc 2:
HONKY AT THE CHÂTEAU (SESSION DEMOS) PART TWO
1. Honky Cat (Session Demo)
2. I Think I’m Going To Kill Myself (Session Demo)
3. Hercules (Session Demo)
4. Slave (Session Demo)

LIVE AT THE ROYAL FESTIVAL HALL, LONDON, FEBRUARY 5TH 1972
1. Susie (Dramas)
2. Salvation
3. Mellow
4. Amy
5. Mona Lisas And Mad Hatters
6. Honky Cat
7. Rocket Man (It’s Think It’s Going To Be A Long, Long Time
8. Hercules

Honky Château – Limited Edition Gold Vinyl LP
LP 1:
Side A
1. Honky Cat
2. Mellow
3. I Think I’m Going to Kill Myself
4. Susie (Dramas)
5. Rocket Man (I Think It’s Going To Be A Long, Long Time)

Side B
1. Salvation
2. Slave
3. Amy
4. Mona Lisas and Mad Hatters
5. Hercules

Honky Château – 2LP
LP 1:
Side A
1. Honky Cat
2. Mellow
3. I Think I’m Going to Kill Myself
4. Susie (Dramas)
5. Rocket Man (I Think It’s Going To Be A Long, Long Time)

Side B
1. Salvation
2. Slave
3. Amy
4. Mona Lisas and Mad Hatters
5. Hercules

LP 2:
Side A
1. Salvation (Session Demo)
2. Susie (Dramas) (Session Demo)
3. Rocket Man (It’s Think It’s Going To Be A Long, Long Time) (Session Demo)
4. Mellow (Session Demo)
5. Slave – Alternate “Fast” Version (Session Demo)

Side B
1. Honky Cat (Session Demo)
2. I Think I’m Going To Kill Myself (Session Demo)
3. Hercules (Session Demo)
4. Slave (Session Demo)

‘Honky Chateau 50th’ will be released on March 25, 2023.

