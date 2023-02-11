Elvis Costello Plays Tribute To Burt Bacharach - Noise11.com

Elvis Costello has paid tribute to his friend and collaborator Burt Bacharach performing three of his classics ‘Baby Its You’, ‘Please Stay’ and ‘Anyone Who Had A Heart’ at his New York concert.

Burt Bacharach died at age 94 at his home in Los Angeles on Wednesday 8 February 2023.

Costello and Bacharach released the collaboration album ‘Painted From Memory’ in 1998. A companion album ‘The Sweetest Punch’ with Bill Frisell, was released in 1999. Costello and Bacharach also recorded Burt’s ‘I’ll Never Fall In Love Again’ for the Austin Powers movie ‘The Spy Who Shagged Me’ and both appeared in the movie.

At Elvis’s first of 10 shows at New York’s Gramercy Theater he told the audience, “A really great man left us yesterday. And people say when somebody reached a great age, ‘Well, it was a good ending.’ Yeah, it’s never time to say goodbye to somebody if you love them. I’m not ashamed to say I did love this man for everything he gave, Mr. Burt Bacharach.”

Elvis Costello will perform in Australia in April 2023.

Dates are:

9, 10 and 11 April, Sydney, Opera House

13 April, Melbourne, Palais Theatre

He will also perform at Bluesfest.

