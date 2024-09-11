 Eminem Expands The Recent 'The Death of Slim Shady' - Noise11.com
Eminem Expands The Recent ‘The Death of Slim Shady’

by Music-News.com on September 12, 2024

in News

Eminem is releasing an extended edition of his 2024 album ‘The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce)’.

Fans are in for some more tracks from the rap icon’s 12th studio album – which was released in July – when the ‘Expanded Mourner’s Edition’ lands on Friday (13.09.24), however, no further details are known at this time.

Eminem announced the news via a trailer on social media, in which he is seen spilling a carton of milk to reveal a missing persons poster for his alter ego Slim Shady on the other side of the box.

Days before the release, Eminem is set to open the MTV Video Music Awards on Wednesday (11.09.24).

Eminem – who last opened the VMAs in 2010 with a performance of ‘Not Afraid’ before duetting with Rihanna on ‘Love The Way You Lie’ – is also nominated for eight awards at this year’s ceremony.

The event will mark the first TV show performance from ‘The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grace)’, which features hit singles ‘Houdini’, ‘Tobey’ and ‘Somebody Save Me’.

Other artists set to perform include Anitta, Camila Cabello, Chappell Roan, Halsey, Lenny Kravitz, LL COOL J, Sabrina Carpenter, and Shawn Mendes.

Taylor Swift is in the lead with 12 nominations with the addition of social categories, followed closely by Post Malone (11) and Eminem (eight).

The 2024 VMAs will air live on Wednesday, September 11 across MTV’s global footprint, including BET, BET Her, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV, MTV2, Nick at Nite, Paramount Network, Pop, TV Land, VH1, and Univision.

music-news.com

