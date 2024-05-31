Eminem Samples Steve Miller Band For New Song ‘Houdini’ - Noise11.com

Eminem has released a brand new song ‘Houdini’ and it samples Steve Miller Band’s classic ‘Abracadabra’.

‘Houdini’ is from an upcoming album titled ‘The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grace)’. This will be the 12th album for Eminem and first since ‘Music To be Murdered By’ in 2020.

Steve Miller Band ‘Abracadabra’ was the title tracks of Steve’s 1982 album. The song was a number one hit in the USA and Australia.

