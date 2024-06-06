 Engelbert Humperdinck Confirms Last Australian Tour Is Not His Last Australian Tour - Noise11.com
Engelbert Humperdinck Confirms Last Australian Tour Is Not His Last Australian Tour

by Paul Cashmere on June 6, 2024

in News

While Engelbert Humperdinck’s current tour was billed ‘The Last Waltz Farewell Tour’ the 88-year old entertainment says the last Australian tour was not his last Australian tour. In fact, quoting the lyrics of his classic song “The last waltz will last forever”.

Engelbert posted a video to Facebook in which he confirms he will tour Australia again. “I’m just from my Last Waltz tour of Australia. It was the beginning of my Last Waltz tour and everything was superb. The audiences were delightful and I had wonderful comments from the critics of the show. It was just great to read such a wonderful response from my Australian fans indeed.

“I look forward to coming back. It may be my Last Waltz tour but “the last waltz will last forever”. You know what I’m saying? I just can’t wait to get back”.

Engelbert Humperdinck has a major touring schedule ahead of him for 2024. There are 50 more dates to go before the end of the year with Engelbert travelling to South Africa, Europe and North America.

There is also another album on the way, a concept album he said during his recent Australian shows. He was performing a song from the album, a cover of Journey’s ‘Faithfully’.

Engelbert’s next show in June 11 in New Jersey.

