Engelbert Humperdinck Confirms Last Australian Tour Is Not His Last Australian Tour - Noise11.com

While Engelbert Humperdinck’s current tour was billed ‘The Last Waltz Farewell Tour’ the 88-year old entertainment says the last Australian tour was not his last Australian tour. In fact, quoting the lyrics of his classic song “The last waltz will last forever”.

Engelbert posted a video to Facebook in which he confirms he will tour Australia again. “I’m just from my Last Waltz tour of Australia. It was the beginning of my Last Waltz tour and everything was superb. The audiences were delightful and I had wonderful comments from the critics of the show. It was just great to read such a wonderful response from my Australian fans indeed.

“I look forward to coming back. It may be my Last Waltz tour but “the last waltz will last forever”. You know what I’m saying? I just can’t wait to get back”.

Engelbert Humperdinck has a major touring schedule ahead of him for 2024. There are 50 more dates to go before the end of the year with Engelbert travelling to South Africa, Europe and North America.

There is also another album on the way, a concept album he said during his recent Australian shows. He was performing a song from the album, a cover of Journey’s ‘Faithfully’.

Engelbert’s next show in June 11 in New Jersey.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

