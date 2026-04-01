Eric Clapton Announces Return Of Crossroads Guitar Festival For 2026 - Noise11 Music News

Legendary Guitarist Eric Clapton Will Bring The Seventh Instalment Of His Iconic Festival To Austin For The First Time This September To Support The Crossroads Centre Antigua.

by Paul Cashmere

Eric Clapton has confirmed the return of the Crossroads Guitar Festival for 2026, marking the event’s first ever visit to the live music capital of the world, Austin, Texas. The two day celebration of the guitar will take place on September 26 and 27 at the Moody Center. Clapton, who will perform on both nights, has assembled a formidable roster of talent including Pete Townshend of The Who, Billy Gibbons of ZZ Top, and blues legend Buddy Guy to anchor the 2026 festivities.

This seventh iteration of the festival serves as a primary fundraiser for the Crossroads Centre Antigua, the addiction recovery facility Clapton founded in 1998. In a modern landscape where major music festivals are often driven by corporate saturation, Crossroads remains a unique, artist led initiative that blends elite musicianship with a philanthropic mission. By relocating to Austin, the festival taps into a city renowned for its diverse musical heritage, ensuring the event’s 28th anniversary year provides a significant impact for the facility it supports.

The 2026 lineup balances returning favourites with fresh participants. While veterans like Joe Bonamassa, Gary Clark Jr, and the Tedeschi Trucks Band are set to return, first time performers including Trey Anastasio of Phish, Tommy Emmanuel, and Julian Lage add new textures to the bill.

Michael Owens, Senior Vice President of Entertainment for the Moody Center, noted the significance of the booking, stating that out of more than 380 concerts hosted since the venue opened in 2022, this is poised to be one of the most iconic events in the arena’s history. It represents the very best of live music, bringing together world class artists and passionate fans in an unforgettable atmosphere.

Since its inception in 1999, the Crossroads Guitar Festival has become a quadrennial pilgrimage for guitar enthusiasts. Originally debuting in Tinley Park, Illinois, the event has moved through iconic venues in Dallas, Los Angeles, and New York. This year’s inclusion of the Guitar Center Experience adds a technical layer for attendees, featuring the Guitar Center’s Legends Collection. Fans will have the opportunity to view the 1956 Fender Stratocaster and 1964 Gibson ES-335 that Clapton played during his tenure with Cream. This historical perspective places the 2026 event as a bridge between the instrument’s golden era and its contemporary masters, reinforcing Clapton’s role as the curator of the guitar’s ongoing legacy.

While the festival is celebrated for its musical excellence, it also serves as a stark reminder of the industry’s long standing struggle with chemical and alcohol dependence. Clapton’s own well documented battles before finding sobriety in the 1980s highlight the necessity of the Crossroads Centre Antigua. Addiction recovery is a lifelong commitment, and while the festival is a celebration, the underlying cause reflects the precarious nature of the touring lifestyle. The facility provides treatment and education to chemically and alcohol dependent persons and their families, ensuring that the legacy of the music is matched by the health of the community that creates it.

Before the Austin residency, Clapton will embark on a limited run of North American dates to prepare for the festival sets. Accompanied by special guest Jimmie Vaughan, these shows will commence on September 6 in Detroit and conclude on September 17 in Kansas City. As the music world looks toward September, the Crossroads Guitar Festival stands as a testament to the enduring power of the six string and the community built around it.

Artists:

Trey Anastasio

Joe Bonamassa

Eric Clapton

Gary Clark Jr

Tommy Emmanuel

Billy Gibbons

Buddy Guy

Ben Haggard

Sierra Hull

Marcus King

Sonny Landreth

Julian Lage

Taj Mahal

Pedro Martins

John Mayer

Del McCoury Band

John McLaughlin

Keb’ Mo’

Dirk Powell

Robert Randolph

Kurt Rosenwinkel

Daniel Santiago

Tedeschi Trucks Band

Pete Townshend

Jimmie Vaughan

Bradley Walker & Brothers of the Heart

Eric Clapton Crossroads Guitar Festival 2026 Dates:

September 6, Detroit, Venue To Be Confirmed

September 17, Kansas City, Venue To Be Confirmed

September 26, Austin, Moody Center

September 27, Austin, Moody Center

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