Erykah Badu Cancels Headline UK Festival Shows - Noise11.com

Erykah Badu Cancels Headline UK Festival Shows

by Music-News.com on May 28, 2024

in News

Erykah Badu was “disappointed” to withdraw from her headlining performance at the Cross The Tracks festival on Sunday.

Festival organisers announced on Instagram early Sunday that the singer would no longer be headlining the festival, which was held in London’s Brockwell Park, due to illness.

Erykah addressed the news on Instagram on Monday, posting a selfie of her lying in bed alongside the words, “London I am bombed I missed you.”

In the caption, Erykah added, “Thank you to all the fam that came out and much gratitude. I do not take it for granted. I don’t miss shows. So I am disappointed and bombed. We will be together soon. Divine timing. – badu.”

In the original announcement, organisers of the jazz, funk and soul festival told their followers, “We are utterly devastated to inform you that Erykah Badu will no longer be playing Cross The Tracks 2024. We have spent the last 18 months working to secure this booking for her fans, her touring party has already arrived in London and have been sound checking all morning but unfortunately due to illness, Erykah will be unable to make it.”

Erykah has not divulged details about her illness.

En Vogue were moved up the bill to headline the festival in Erykah’s absence.

music-news.com

