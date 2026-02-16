The Lemonheads' Evan Dando Hospitalised Amid Mental Health Crisis - Noise11.com

The Lemonheads frontman Evan Dando has entered hospital care following a series of alleged unsolicited video messages sent to a fan, highlighting his long-standing struggles with mental health

by Paul Cashmere

Boston-born alternative rock icon Evan Dando, 58, frontman of the seminal band The Lemonheads, has been hospitalised for mental health treatment after a fan alleged he sent unsolicited sexually explicit videos via social media. The incident has shone a light on Dando’s decades-long battles with addiction and psychological challenges, which he has chronicled extensively in his 2025 memoir Rumors of My Demise.

The allegations emerged after a fan, who has been identified only as Dawn, shared details of her interactions with Dando on journalist Tony Ortega’s Substack, The Underground Bunker. Dawn had initially contacted Dando via social media to congratulate him on the release of The Lemonheads’ 2025 album Love Chant, which received widespread acclaim. According to her account, Dando responded months later with an apology, stating “Cool I’m sorry I’m an exhibitionist,” followed by explicit video messages.

Dawn described receiving multiple videos in which Dando allegedly filmed himself engaging in sexual activity. In response, she expressed alarm and distress, noting, “I’ve never felt anger like that. Don’t call me an outlet, that’s gross.” The exchange reportedly continued for several days before Dando’s representatives intervened.

Dando’s publicist confirmed to media outlets that he “has long struggled with mental health issues dating back to his childhood” and that he had been admitted to a local hospital to receive “comprehensive help from experienced doctors and mental health professionals.” His wife, Brazilian videomaker Antonia Teixeira, corroborated that he had endured periods of heavy drinking and prescription drug use before experiencing a mental health episode earlier this year, which may have contributed to the incidents in February 2026.

Evan Griffith Dando was born on March 4, 1967, in Essex, Massachusetts. The son of a former fashion model and a real estate attorney, he moved to Boston at age nine. He later attended Commonwealth School and briefly enrolled at Skidmore College, leaving after academic struggles. His formative years in Boston shaped the trajectory of his musical career.

While at Commonwealth, Dando met Ben Deily and Jesse Peretz, forming the band The Whelps in 1986, soon renamed The Lemonheads after the candy brand. The group quickly gained attention on the local scene, performing at venues such as the Meltdown House and The Rat in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Their early recordings, including Hate Your Friends, Creator, and Lick, were released on Taang! Records, establishing Dando as a prominent figure in American alternative rock.

After a brief departure, Dando returned to the band as lead vocalist and guitarist, helping propel The Lemonheads to international recognition. Notably, their cover of Simon and Garfunkel’s “Mrs. Robinson” in 1992 became a UK hit, while albums such as It’s a Shame About Ray (1992) and Come on Feel the Lemonheads (1993) solidified their reputation. Dando also fostered strong ties to Australian musicians Nic Dalton and Tom Morgan, collaborating on songs that informed the It’s a Shame About Ray album.

Dando’s career has been marked by a blend of solo work and collaborations. He released his first solo album, Baby I’m Bored, in 2003, reaching the top 40 in the UK. He has worked extensively with Juliana Hatfield, both in the Blake Babies and on collaborative projects, and has contributed to soundtracks and tribute albums, including a cover of Kirsty MacColl’s “Perfect Day” in 1995.

In Australia, Dando has maintained a close connection to local artists, including participating in projects with the bands Sneeze and Godstar. These collaborations have contributed to his reputation as a musician willing to explore creative intersections beyond The Lemonheads’ core discography.

Dando moved to Brazil in 2023 with Antonia Teixeira, marrying her in December 2024 and becoming stepfather to her three children. His personal life, like his career, has been closely intertwined with the music world; he has been referenced in songs by Ben Lee, Dntel, Barenaked Ladies, and Kimya Dawson, and his persona has appeared in literature and television, including a cameo in the ABC series The Goldbergs.

Despite his professional achievements, Dando has long been candid about his struggles with addiction and mental health. His recent hospitalisation is a stark reminder of these ongoing challenges, highlighting the importance of treatment and support.

