 Extreme and Living Colour Add Second Melbourne Show - Noise11.com
Extreme 2023

Extreme 2023

Extreme and Living Colour Add Second Melbourne Show

by Paul Cashmere on May 31, 2023

in News

Extreme and Living Colour will extend their Australian tour with a second show for Melbourne added to the end of the tour.

The Extreme and Living Colour tour will now end in Melbourne on 14 September.

Extreme’s new album is ‘Six’ due June 9.

Living Colour say they are working on new music. https://www.noise11.com/news/living-colour-are-working-on-new-music-20230508 Their last album was Shade in 2017. The first Living Colour hit was ‘Cult of Personality’ in 1988.

EXTREME & LIVING COLOUR
AUSTRALIAN TOUR 2023

Wednesday 6th September
Regal Theatre, Perth

Friday 8th September
Hindley Street, Adelaide

Sunday 10th September
The Forum, Melbourne
***SOLD OUT***

Tuesday 12th September
Enmore Theatre, Sydney

Wednesday 13th September
Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane

Thursday 14th September
The Forum, Melbourne

Get tickets here

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Walter Trout
Walter Trout To Return To Australia In 2024

Bluesman Walter Trout will return to Australia in 2024 for a national tour.

4 hours ago
Queen + Adam Lambert, Melbourne 2014. Photo Ros O'Gorman
Adam Lambert Says Queen Has More To Come

Adam Lambert doesn't believe his journey with Queen is over yet.

17 hours ago
Duran Duran in Austin Texas photo by Ros O'Gorman
Duran Duran Start Future/Past Tour In Napa Valley

Duran Duran have played their first show for the Future/Past tour in the Napa Valley in California.

1 day ago
Roger Waters, The Wall - photo by Ros O'Gorman
Roger Waters Protestor Gets On Stage With Israeli Flag In Frankfurt

A protestor at Roger Water’s controversial Frankfurt concert on Sunday 28 May 2023 managed to get on stage and wave the Israeli flag.

1 day ago
Kate Cebrano at Hamer Hall photo by Ian Laidlaw (supplied MSO)
Kate Ceberano and the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra Perform Together

To witness one of Australia’s greatest voices Kate Ceberano perform with one of the world’s greatest orchestras, the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra, was indeed a special occasion.

2 days ago
Dave Gleeson of The Angels Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Dave Gleeson Stands Down From The Angels, Nick Norton Steps Up

After 12 years fronting both The Angels and The Screaming Jets, Dave Gleeson is stepping away from The Angels.

2 days ago
Tex Perkins, Beasts Of Boubon. Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Beasts of Bourbon To Perform Two Shows In August

Tex Perkins, Kim Salmon, Charlie Owen, Boris Sujdovic and James Baker will be Beasts of Bourbon for two shows in Sydney and Melbourne in August.

2 days ago