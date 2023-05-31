Extreme and Living Colour Add Second Melbourne Show - Noise11.com

Extreme and Living Colour will extend their Australian tour with a second show for Melbourne added to the end of the tour.

The Extreme and Living Colour tour will now end in Melbourne on 14 September.

Extreme’s new album is ‘Six’ due June 9.

Living Colour say they are working on new music. https://www.noise11.com/news/living-colour-are-working-on-new-music-20230508 Their last album was Shade in 2017. The first Living Colour hit was ‘Cult of Personality’ in 1988.

EXTREME & LIVING COLOUR

AUSTRALIAN TOUR 2023

Wednesday 6th September

Regal Theatre, Perth

Friday 8th September

Hindley Street, Adelaide

Sunday 10th September

The Forum, Melbourne

***SOLD OUT***

Tuesday 12th September

Enmore Theatre, Sydney

Wednesday 13th September

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane

Thursday 14th September

The Forum, Melbourne

