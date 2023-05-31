Extreme and Living Colour Add Second Melbourne Show - Noise11.com

Extreme and Living Colour will extend their Australian tour with a second show for Melbourne added to the end of the tour.
The Extreme and Living Colour tour will now end in Melbourne on 14 September.
Extreme’s new album is ‘Six’ due June 9.
Living Colour say they are working on new music. https://www.noise11.com/news/living-colour-are-working-on-new-music-20230508 Their last album was Shade in 2017. The first Living Colour hit was ‘Cult of Personality’ in 1988.
EXTREME & LIVING COLOUR
AUSTRALIAN TOUR 2023
Wednesday 6th September
Regal Theatre, Perth
Friday 8th September
Hindley Street, Adelaide
Sunday 10th September
The Forum, Melbourne
***SOLD OUT***
Tuesday 12th September
Enmore Theatre, Sydney
Wednesday 13th September
Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane
Thursday 14th September
The Forum, Melbourne
