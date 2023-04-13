Extreme and Living Colour To Tour Australia Together - Noise11.com

Extreme and Living Colour will double up for an Australian tour in September 2023.
Extreme last toured Australia in 2018. They were also here in 2013 and 1993. Lead singer Gary Cherone, who was once the lead singer of Van Halen for the ‘Van Halen III’ album, toured with Van Halen for their only Australian tour in 1998.
Living Colour were also last in Australia in 2018 as well as 2014, 2006 and 1993.
Extreme setlist, Florida, 20 January 2023
Decadence Dance (from Extreme II: Pornograffitti, 1990)
Li’l Jack Horny (from Extreme II: Pornograffitti, 1990)
It (‘s a Monster) (from Extreme II: Pornograffitti, 1990)
Rest in Peace (from III Sides To Every Story, 1992)
Am I Ever Gonna Change from III Sides To Every Story, 1992)
Play With Me (from Extreme, 1989)
Midnight Express (from Waiting For The Punchline, 1995(
More Than Words (from Extreme II: Pornograffitti, 1990)
Cupid’s Dead from III Sides To Every Story, 1992)
Hole Hearted (from Extreme II: Pornograffitti, 1990)
Flight of the Wounded Bumblebee (from take Us Alive, 2010)
Get the Funk Out (from Extreme II: Pornograffitti, 1990)
Living Colour setlist, 4 March 2023, Los Angeles
Middle Man (from Vivid, 1988)
Memories Can’t Wait (Talking Heads cover) (from Vivid, 1988)
Desperate People (from Vivid, 1988)
Leave It Alone (from Stain, 1993)
Wall (from Stain, 1993)
Ignorance Is Bliss (from Stain, 1993)
Glamour Boys (from Vivid, 1988)
Love Rears Its Ugly Head (from Time’s Up, 1990)
Type (from Time’s Up, 1990)
Time’s Up (from Time’s Up, 1990)
Get Up (I Feel Like Being a) Sex Machine (James Brown cover)
Cult Of Personality (from Vivid, 1988)
Should I Stay or Should I Go (The Clash cover)
EXTREME & LIVING COLOUR
AUSTRALIAN TOUR 2023
Wednesday 6th September
Regal Theatre, Perth
Friday 8th September
Hindley Street, Adelaide
Friday 10th September
The Forum, Melbourne
Tuesday 12th September
Enmore Theatre, Sydney
Wednesday 13th September
Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane
Tickets on sale Friday 21st April at 10.00am local time
Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here
Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE
Follow Noise11 on Social Media
You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter
Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook