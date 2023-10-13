 Extreme Premiere ‘Hurricane’ Video - Noise11.com
Nuno Bettencourt of Extreme Melbourne 2023 photo by Winston Robinson

Nuno Bettencourt of Extreme Melbourne 2023 photo by Winston Robinson

Extreme Premiere ‘Hurricane’ Video

by Paul Cashmere on October 13, 2023

in News

Extreme have released a music video for the ‘Six’ track ‘Hurricane.

Nuno Bettencourt tells Noise11.com, “that song meant a lot because it was written on behalf of a friend of mine. I was on tour with Extreme in Asia. We were about to play Taiwan for the first time in 30 something years and I had gotten a call. I was up watching, I don’t know, if it was Champions League or the World Cup Portugal was playing and I was up by myself at three in the morning and I got this call that my one of my best friends passed away in a motorcycle accident and I just flew home. I never did the show. That song was written about what everybody can relate to losing somebody and losing somebody whether it’s your mom or whether it’s a brother or your best friend. You know the storm before the calm as we called it on the song”.

Nuno says Crosby, Stills & Nash were a big influence for the song. “‘Hurricane’ sounds like the best thing Crosby, Still & Nash never wrote. It definitely came from that. Those influences of Lennon and McCartney, Everly Brothers, but definitely, the first thing we mentioned was Crosby Stills and Nash”.

Watch the Noise11 interview with Nuno Bettencourt:

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Lenny Kravitz
Lenny Kravitz Premieres New Song ‘TK421’

Lenny Kravitz has premiered his new song ‘TK421’ and announced details of his next album ‘Blue Electric Light’.

1 hour ago
Robbie Williams Heavy Entertainment Tour at Rod Laver Arena on Saturday 24 February 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
New Trailer for Robbie Williams Netflix Doco Released

Netflix have released a new trailer for the upcoming four part documentary ‘Robbie Williams’.

4 hours ago
Crowded House Live 92 to 94
Crowded House Live 92-94 To Be Physically Released

Following the success of the ARCA Midnight Oil physical release, ARCA will release Crowded House Live ’92-’94 in December.

24 hours ago
Billy Ray Cyrus
Billy Ray Cyrus Marries Australian Firerose

Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose have tied the knot, a year after announcing their engagement.

2 days ago
The Corrs
The Corrs Once Again Cover Fleetwood Mac, This Time Its ‘Little Lies’ With More To Come

The Corrs have covered a second (and third and fourth) Fleetwood Mac song with ‘Little Lies’ their latest creation.

2 days ago
Tony Martin and Damian Cowell
Tony Martin To Join TISM’s Damian Cowell Solo Show

Tony Martin, once of The D-Generation and more recently one half of Australian radio show Martin/Malloy will join one-time TISM member Damian Cowell at Damian’s Melbourne show in November.

2 days ago
Kate Ceberano at Apia Good Times 2021 photo by Noise11
Kate Ceberano To Extend My Life Is A Symphony Into 2024

Kate Ceberano will kick off 2024 with an extended edition of ‘My Life As A Symphony’, her symphony orchestra backed show.

3 days ago