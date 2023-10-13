Extreme Premiere ‘Hurricane’ Video - Noise11.com

Extreme have released a music video for the ‘Six’ track ‘Hurricane.

Nuno Bettencourt tells Noise11.com, “that song meant a lot because it was written on behalf of a friend of mine. I was on tour with Extreme in Asia. We were about to play Taiwan for the first time in 30 something years and I had gotten a call. I was up watching, I don’t know, if it was Champions League or the World Cup Portugal was playing and I was up by myself at three in the morning and I got this call that my one of my best friends passed away in a motorcycle accident and I just flew home. I never did the show. That song was written about what everybody can relate to losing somebody and losing somebody whether it’s your mom or whether it’s a brother or your best friend. You know the storm before the calm as we called it on the song”.

Nuno says Crosby, Stills & Nash were a big influence for the song. “‘Hurricane’ sounds like the best thing Crosby, Still & Nash never wrote. It definitely came from that. Those influences of Lennon and McCartney, Everly Brothers, but definitely, the first thing we mentioned was Crosby Stills and Nash”.

Watch the Noise11 interview with Nuno Bettencourt:

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

