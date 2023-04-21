Extreme Premiere Two New Songs ‘Banshee’ and ‘#Rebel’ from ‘Six’ - Noise11.com

Extreme have premiered two more songs from the upcoming ‘Six’ album, the band’s first album since 2008.
Check out ‘’Banshee’ and ‘#Rebel’.
Banshee:
#Rebel
Extreme will tour Australia with Living Colour in September. Get tickets here.
Extreme and Living Colour dates:
THE REGAL THEATRE, PERTH
Wednesday, 6 September 2023
HINDLEY STREET MUSIC HALL, ADELAIDE
Friday, 8 September 2023
THE FORUM, MELBOURNE
Sunday, 10 September 2023
ENMORE THEATRE, SYDNEY
Tuesday, 12 September 2023
FORTITUDE MUSIC HALL, BRISBANE
Wednesday, 13 September 2023
‘Six’ will be released on June 9.
Tracklisting:
1. Rise
2. #Rebel
3. Banshee
4. Other Side Of The Rainbow
5. Small Town Beautiful
6. The Mask
7. Thicker Than Blood 8. Save Me
9. Hurricane
10. X Out
11. Beautiful Girls
12. Here’s To The Losers
