Extreme Premiere Two New Songs ‘Banshee’ and ‘#Rebel’ from ‘Six’ - Noise11.com

Extreme have premiered two more songs from the upcoming ‘Six’ album, the band’s first album since 2008.

Check out ‘’Banshee’ and ‘#Rebel’.

Banshee:

#Rebel

Extreme will tour Australia with Living Colour in September. Get tickets here.

Extreme and Living Colour dates:

THE REGAL THEATRE, PERTH

Wednesday, 6 September 2023

HINDLEY STREET MUSIC HALL, ADELAIDE

Friday, 8 September 2023

THE FORUM, MELBOURNE

Sunday, 10 September 2023

ENMORE THEATRE, SYDNEY

Tuesday, 12 September 2023

FORTITUDE MUSIC HALL, BRISBANE

Wednesday, 13 September 2023

‘Six’ will be released on June 9.

Tracklisting:

1. Rise

2. #Rebel

3. Banshee

4. Other Side Of The Rainbow

5. Small Town Beautiful

6. The Mask

7. Thicker Than Blood 8. Save Me

9. Hurricane

10. X Out

11. Beautiful Girls

12. Here’s To The Losers

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

