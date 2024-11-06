Extreme Release a 10th Music Video From the Album ‘Six’ - Noise11.com

Extreme have released the 10th music video from ‘Six’. Check out ‘Small Town Beautiful’.

Extreme released ‘Six’ on June 23, 2023. It was the first Extreme album since 2008.

