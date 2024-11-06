 Extreme Release a 10th Music Video From the Album ‘Six’ - Noise11.com
Nuno Bettencourt of Extreme Melbourne 2023 photo by Winston Robinson

Nuno Bettencourt of Extreme Melbourne 2023 photo by Winston Robinson

Extreme Release a 10th Music Video From the Album ‘Six’

by Paul Cashmere on November 6, 2024

in News

Extreme have released the 10th music video from ‘Six’. Check out ‘Small Town Beautiful’.

Extreme released ‘Six’ on June 23, 2023. It was the first Extreme album since 2008.

Watch the Noise11 Extreme interview with Nuno Bettercourt.

