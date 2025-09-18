 EXTREME's 'X Out' Video Channels 'Mad Max' and 'Dune' in Cinematic Rock Revival - Noise11.com
Nuno Bettencourt of Extreme Melbourne 2023 photo by Winston Robinson

EXTREME’s ‘X Out’ Video Channels ‘Mad Max’ and ‘Dune’ in Cinematic Rock Revival

by Noise11.com on September 18, 2025

in News

EXTREME has unveiled a new music video for their track “X Out,” a standout from their 2023 album Six. The video amplifies the song’s haunting themes of faith, mortality, and the search for meaning, drawing inspiration from cinematic classics like Mad Max and Dune.

Guitarist Nuno Bettencourt described the song as “sonically cinematic,” noting that it “instantly conjured up images of Mad Max, Dune.” Lead vocalist Gary Cherone added that the lyrics serve as “a lamentation, captured in a nightmare reflecting on the fleeting nature of life and the question of meaning in the face of the inevitable.”

The release of Six marked a significant return for the band, debuting at No. 10 on the Billboard Top Album Sales chart with 12,500 copies sold in its first week. The album’s success was bolstered by standout singles like “Rise,” which featured a guitar solo hailed as “the guitar solo of the century” by the press.

Bettencourt’s performance at Ozzy Osbourne’s “Back To The Beginning” farewell concert further solidified his reputation as one of rock’s most commanding players.

“Six” is available for streaming and purchase on various platforms, including Spotify and Apple Music.
For more information on the band and upcoming tour dates, visit extreme-band.com.

EXTREME’s “X Out” music video is available on YouTube:

Related Posts

The Beatles Anthology 4
Apple Records Got It Wrong And Finally Agrees To Release Beatles Anthology 4 on Its Own

After a long wait, Anthology 4 from The Beatles will finally be released as a standalone disc this November but the road here hasn't been smooth.

1 day ago
Buckingham Nicks
Buckingham Nicks Finally Reissued After 52 Years

When Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks walked into Sound City Studios in 1973, they couldn't have known their debut album together would become one of rock's most enduring cult records. Buckingham Nicks, the only release under their joint name, quietly arrived in September of that year, sold poorly, and disappeared almost as quickly. Yet the record became the unlikely gateway to one of the greatest success stories in rock history-Fleetwood Mac's mid-1970s rebirth.

6 days ago
Pink Floyd Wish You Were Here
Pink Floyd’s Wish You Were Here Turns 50: A Timeless Tribute to Absence and Artistry

Fifty years ago, on September 12, 1975, Pink Floyd released Wish You Were Here, their ninth studio album and the follow-up to the phenomenon that was The Dark Side of the Moon. Few bands in rock history have faced the challenge Pink Floyd did in the mid-1970s: how do you follow up one of the most successful, best-selling and artistically defining albums of all time? Against that backdrop, Wish You Were Here emerged not only as a worthy successor but as one of the group’s most enduring works.

7 days ago
Wings Definitive Collection
Paul McCartney Announces WINGS, a Definitive ‘Best Of’ Collection with Exclusive Dolby Atmos Blu-ray Audio

Paul McCartney has today announced WINGS, a career-spanning ‘best of’ compilation celebrating his work with Wings. The collection will be available in multiple formats, including a McCartney and SDE-exclusive Blu-ray Audio edition featuring Dolby Atmos mixes, set for release on 7 November 2025 via Capitol/UMe.

September 10, 2025
Rick Davies, Supertramp Co-Founder and Songwriter, Dies at 81

Rick Davies, co-founder of Supertramp and the man behind classics like Goodbye Stranger and Bloody Well Right, has died at the age of 81 after a long battle with cancer. His death was confirmed by the band in a statement, noting he passed away at his home on Long Island on September 5.

September 8, 2025
Boz Scaggs Detour
Boz Scaggs Announces Detour, His First New Album in Seven Years, Out October 17 via Concord Records

Boz Scaggs will return this October with Detour, his first studio album in seven years. The record, due October 17 via Concord Records, marks the Grammy-winning vocalist and guitarist’s long-awaited follow-up to 2018’s Out of the Blues and finds him exploring the Great American Songbook with his trademark mix of finesse, soul and subtlety.

September 6, 2025
Mark Volman of The Turtles Frank Zappa Flo and Eddie Facebook profile pic 2025
Mark Volman The Voice of The Turtles Dies at 78

Nashville, Tennessee – 5 September 2025 – Mark Volman, the effervescent co-founder and harmoniser of The Turtles, has died at age 78 following a short illness. Born in Los Angeles on 19 April 1947, Volman leaves behind a legacy of upbeat pop, fearless reinvention and unwavering creativity.

September 6, 2025