EXTREME's 'X Out' Video Channels 'Mad Max' and 'Dune' in Cinematic Rock Revival - Noise11.com

EXTREME has unveiled a new music video for their track “X Out,” a standout from their 2023 album Six. The video amplifies the song’s haunting themes of faith, mortality, and the search for meaning, drawing inspiration from cinematic classics like Mad Max and Dune.

Guitarist Nuno Bettencourt described the song as “sonically cinematic,” noting that it “instantly conjured up images of Mad Max, Dune.” Lead vocalist Gary Cherone added that the lyrics serve as “a lamentation, captured in a nightmare reflecting on the fleeting nature of life and the question of meaning in the face of the inevitable.”

The release of Six marked a significant return for the band, debuting at No. 10 on the Billboard Top Album Sales chart with 12,500 copies sold in its first week. The album’s success was bolstered by standout singles like “Rise,” which featured a guitar solo hailed as “the guitar solo of the century” by the press.

Bettencourt’s performance at Ozzy Osbourne’s “Back To The Beginning” farewell concert further solidified his reputation as one of rock’s most commanding players.

“Six” is available for streaming and purchase on various platforms, including Spotify and Apple Music.

For more information on the band and upcoming tour dates, visit extreme-band.com.

EXTREME’s “X Out” music video is available on YouTube:

