 Fall Out Boy Sell Vinyl Made Of Real Tears - Noise11.com
Fall Out Boy

Fall Out Boy

Fall Out Boy Sell Vinyl Made Of Real Tears

by Music-News.com on May 3, 2023

in News

Fall Out Boy have sold a vinyl of their new album containing actual human tears.

Fall Out Boy (named after a Simpsons character) have launched a bizarre limited edition version of their LP ‘So Much (For) Stardust’ filled with real tears for “maximum emotional fidelity”.

The so-called Crynyl records sold out of pre-orders within an hour on Monday (01.05.23) with just 50 copies available, although the band said some have been held back for a giveaway.

The package includes a double-sided, tear-filled LP in a gatefold box with built-in tissue dispenser.

On the Crynyl site for the special edition album, it reads: ‘Music is more than just sound waves. It’s passion, struggle, and emotion.

‘That’s why we developed a new kind of record: one that contains the artists’ actual tears.

‘When you listen to a Crynyl release, you’re not just listening to what the artist played, you’re feeling what they felt.”

The band joked that the records “may contain eyeliner traces”.

They added: “Every Crynyl release is filled with actual tears from the artist.

“We gather tears samples using sterile collection kits, dilute them into a sonically-optimized solution, then seal them into each record using proprietary Crynylseal technology.”

Fall Out Boy returned to their rock roots on ‘So Much (For) Stardust’, which came after 2018’s ‘MANIA’ was them trying to survive in a hostile industry.

Bassist and lyricist Pete Wentz previously told Variety: “I feel like our thoughts on ‘MANIA’ were taken a little out of context.

“Two records before, we were making albums in a landscape that was not particularly friendly to bands, and so we were just trying to figure out how to survive.

“It was like The Last of Us: The Pop Radio Version, starring Fall Out Boy fighting the zombies that do not want bands existing.”

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Tagged as: , , ,

Related Posts

The White Stripes Complete Lyrics
The White Stripes Book ‘Complete Lyrics’ Is Coming Soon

The White Stripes will publish a book featuring their complete lyrics in October.

1 min ago
Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, 2013, Photo By Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo
Nick Cave Defends His Reasons For Attending King’s Coronation

Nick Cave says unapologetically that he will attend the Coronation of King Charles this weekend and has defended his reasons why he will attend.

3 hours ago
Rihanna photo by Ros O'Gorman
Rihanna To Become Blue Badass In The Next Smurfs Movie

Rihanna has revealed she will voice a character in the next Smurfs movie for Paramount Animation.

24 hours ago
Dixie Chicks photo by Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo
The Chicks To Tour Australia and New Zealand

The Chicks (formerly The Dixie Chicks) will return to Australia and New Zealand in October for stadium shows and three A Day On The Green events.

2 days ago
Vika and Linda To Tour Victoria and Tasmania After Red Hot Summer

Vika and Linda Bull will spend July touring Tasmania and regional Victoria after they complete their Red Hot Summer dates.

6 days ago
Kisschasy
18 Year Old Kisschasy Albums Re-enters ARIA Chart

The 2005 Kisschasy debut album ‘United Paper People’ has returned to the ARIA Australian Album chart 18 years after its release.

6 days ago
Taylor Swift photo by Ros O'Gorman
Taylor Swift Says She Is Fine After Injuring Hand

Taylor Swift has insisted she is "totally fine" after hurting her hand during a recent concert.

April 25, 2023