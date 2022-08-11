Family of Olivia Newton-John Accept Dan Andrews’ State Funeral Offer - Noise11.com

Victoria’s Premier Dan Andrews has confirmed that the family of Olivia Newton-John has accepted the offer of a state funeral.

Dame Olivia Newton-John died at her home in California on 8 August 2022 after a long battle with cancer.

Olivia’s niece Tottie Goldsmith has said yes to the offer with Dan Andrews calling it “more of a concert than a funeral”.

The family funeral will take place on a separate occasion. Olivia Newton-John will be buried at her ranch in California.

The City of Melbourne turned Pink on Tuesday following the news of Olivia’s passing. Landmarks including Flinders Street Station, the Arts Centre and the Melbourne Cricket Ground were lit Pink to recognize the work Olivia Newton-John had done for breast cancer research.

Olivia Newton-John founded the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness and Research Centre at the Austin Hospital in Melbourne.

The state of Victoria will also host a state funeral for The Seekers’ singer Judith Durham who passed away on 5 August, 2022.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

