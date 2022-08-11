 Family of Olivia Newton-John Accept Dan Andrews’ State Funeral Offer - Noise11.com
Olivia Newton-John - Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Olivia Newton-John - Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Family of Olivia Newton-John Accept Dan Andrews’ State Funeral Offer

by Paul Cashmere on August 11, 2022

in News

Victoria’s Premier Dan Andrews has confirmed that the family of Olivia Newton-John has accepted the offer of a state funeral.

Dame Olivia Newton-John died at her home in California on 8 August 2022 after a long battle with cancer.

Olivia’s niece Tottie Goldsmith has said yes to the offer with Dan Andrews calling it “more of a concert than a funeral”.

The family funeral will take place on a separate occasion. Olivia Newton-John will be buried at her ranch in California.

The City of Melbourne turned Pink on Tuesday following the news of Olivia’s passing. Landmarks including Flinders Street Station, the Arts Centre and the Melbourne Cricket Ground were lit Pink to recognize the work Olivia Newton-John had done for breast cancer research.

Olivia Newton-John founded the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness and Research Centre at the Austin Hospital in Melbourne.

The state of Victoria will also host a state funeral for The Seekers’ singer Judith Durham who passed away on 5 August, 2022.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Olivia Newton-John - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Olivia Newton-John’s Husband John Easterling Delivers Heartfelt Statement

John Easterling, the husband of Olivia Newton-John, has spoken publicly about the passing of his wife on social media.

3 hours ago
Bonnie Raitt - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Bonnie Raitt and Mavis Staples To Play Bluesfest Dates In 2023

Bonnie Raitt and Mavis Staples will play dates together in Sydney and Melbourne for Bluesfest Touring in April as well as the Bluesfest Festival in Byron Bay.

6 hours ago
Olivia Newton-John - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Olivia Newton-John And Judith Durham Dominate iTunes Chart

Fans of Olivia Newton-John and Judith Durham are mourning their loss listening to their music with Olivia and Judith dominating the iTunes chart in Australia today.

1 day ago
Olivia Newton-John - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Melbourne To Light Up In Pink Tonight To Honour Olivia Newton-John

Victoria’s Premier Dan Andrews has announced that the City of Melbourne will light up in Pink tonight in honour of one of its most famous citizens, Olivia Newton-John.

2 days ago
Olivia Newton-John - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Dame Olivia Newton-John Dies At Age 73

Australian superstar Olivia Newton-John has died age 73 after a long battle with cancer.

2 days ago
Judith Durham, Noise11, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
Samantha Sang Pays Tribute To Judith Durham

Judith Durham’s longtime friend, international singing star Samantha Sang, has paid tribute to Judith Durham.

3 days ago
KISS Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Tommy Thayer Talks To Noise11 About Being KISS’ Longest Serving Guitarist

With 20 years service as lead guitarist for KISS, Tommy Thayer is the longest lead guitarist for the band.

3 days ago