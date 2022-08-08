Judith Durham To Receive State Funeral - Noise11.com

The family of Australian singing legend Judith Durham have accepted an offer from the Victoria Government for a state funeral.

Victoria’s Premier Dan Andrews said, “I’ve spoken with Judith Durham’s family today and I’m pleased they have accepted the offer of a State Funeral to honour the life and contribution of a true icon of Australian music.”

Judith Durham, the former lead singer for The Seekers, passed away on Friday evening at the age of 79.

I’ve spoken with Judith Durham’s family today and I'm pleased they have accepted the offer of a State Funeral to honour the life and contribution of a true icon of Australian music. — Dan Andrews (@DanielAndrewsMP) August 7, 2022

In making the announcement, Judith’s biographer and The Seekers management team member Graham Simpson said: “This is a sad day for Judith’s family, her fellow Seekers, the staff of Musicoast, the music industry and fans worldwide, and all of us who have been part of Judith’s life for so long.”

Judith’s beloved sister Beverley Sheehan spoke of the closeness they shared throughout life, including their love of music. “Judith’s joy for life, her constant optimism, creativity and generosity of spirit were always an inspiration to me.”

Judith’s nephew Tony Sheehan – speaking for his brother Ben and sister Belinda – said, “We have been blessed to share our lives with her.”

On behalf of Keith Potger AO and Bruce Woodley AO, Athol Guy AO said, “Our lives are changed forever losing our treasured lifelong friend and shining star. Her struggle was intense and heroic – never complaining of her destiny and fully accepting its conclusion. Her magnificent musical legacy Keith, Bruce and I are so blessed to share.”

