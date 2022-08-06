 Rest In Peace, Australian Legend Judith Durham of The Seekers 1943-2022 - Noise11.com
Judith Durham photo by Ros O'Gorman, noise11

Judith Durham photo by Ros O'Gorman

Rest In Peace, Australian Legend Judith Durham of The Seekers 1943-2022

by Paul Cashmere on August 6, 2022

in News

It is with great sadness we announce the death of Australian music legend Judith Durham at age 79.

On behalf of Keith Potger AO and Bruce Woodley AO, Athol Guy AO said, “Our lives are changed forever losing our treasured lifelong friend and shining star. Her struggle was intense and heroic – never complaining of her destiny and fully accepting its conclusion. Her magnificent musical legacy Keith, Bruce and I are so blessed to share.”

Judith was the voice of The Seekers. She joined the band in 1963 and before leaving in July 1968 had international hits including ‘I’ll Never Find Another You’ (1965, no Aus, no 4 USA and no 1 UK), ‘A World Of Our Own’ (1965), no 2 Aus, no 19 USA, no 3 UK), ‘The Carnival Is Over’ (no 1 no 1 Aus, no 1 UK) and ‘Georgy Girl’ (no 1 Aus, no 2 USA and no 3 UK).

The Seekers were trailblazers for Australian music achieving international success before The Bee Gees, Olivia Newton-John, Helen Reddy, Little River Band, Men At Work. AC/DC and INXS.

In 1967 The Seekers performed at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl in Melbourne, drawing a crowd of 200,000 (or one tenth of Melbourne’s population at the time). In 1968, all four members were collectively awarded Australians of the Year for 1967.

The Seekers manager and Judith’s close friend Graham Simpson has confirmed to Noise11.com that Judith passed away in Melbourne at around 7pm 5 August 2022 in the Alfred hospital.

After a brief stay in the Alfred Hospital, Judith was admitted to the Palliative Care Clinic on Friday 5 August, where she passed away peacefully that evening. Her death was a result of complications from a long-standing chronic lung disease.

In making the announcement, Judith’s biographer and The Seekers management team member Graham Simpson said: “This is a sad day for Judith’s family, her fellow Seekers, the staff of Musicoast, the music industry and fans worldwide, and all of us who have been part of Judith’s life for so long.”

Judith was named Victorian of the Year for her services to music and involvement with charities in 2015.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Mick Jagger Jumping Jack Flash video
The Rolling Stones Release Fully Restores 1968 Jumping Jack Flash Video

The Rolling Stones classic ‘Jumping Jack Flash’ video, featuring Sir Mick Jagger in make-up, has been restored for 4K resolution.

2 days ago
The Rolling Stones, Ros OGorman photographer, Rod Laver Arena
The Rolling Stones Play Their Last Show Of The SIXTY Tour

After 14 shows and 38 different songs, The Rolling Stones SIXTY tour has wound up in Berlin.

3 days ago
David Crosby, A Day On The Green, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
David Crosby Is “Too Old” To Tour Anymore

David Crosby has reiterated that he's "too old" to tour anymore.

3 days ago
Keith Richard by Ros O'Gorman, the Rolling Stones Melbourne 2014
Keith Richards Hints At More New Music From The Rolling Stones

Keith Richards joins Matt Wilkinson for The Rolling Stones: 60th Anniversary Special on Apple Music 1. Matt and Keith discuss prison, working with Mick Jagger in Jamaica and releasing new music.

4 days ago
James Gang
Joe Walsh Reunites The James Gang With Dave Grohl

Joe Walsh has announced a one-off show with The James Gang, featuring founding members Jimmy Fox and Dale Peters, and with special guest Dave Grohl.

5 days ago
Ringo Starr photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ringo Starr To Release Another EP

Sir Ringo Starr is set to release a new EP.

5 days ago
Russell Morris The Dreams Of Jack Chrome
Russell Morris Extends Jack Chrome To A Solo Album With An America Cover

In 2021, Russell Morris and Rick Springfield release the album ‘Jack Chrome and the Darkness Waltz’ based around the South American tradition of the Day of the Dead.

July 29, 2022