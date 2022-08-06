Rest In Peace, Australian Legend Judith Durham of The Seekers 1943-2022 - Noise11.com

It is with great sadness we announce the death of Australian music legend Judith Durham at age 79.

On behalf of Keith Potger AO and Bruce Woodley AO, Athol Guy AO said, “Our lives are changed forever losing our treasured lifelong friend and shining star. Her struggle was intense and heroic – never complaining of her destiny and fully accepting its conclusion. Her magnificent musical legacy Keith, Bruce and I are so blessed to share.”

Judith was the voice of The Seekers. She joined the band in 1963 and before leaving in July 1968 had international hits including ‘I’ll Never Find Another You’ (1965, no Aus, no 4 USA and no 1 UK), ‘A World Of Our Own’ (1965), no 2 Aus, no 19 USA, no 3 UK), ‘The Carnival Is Over’ (no 1 no 1 Aus, no 1 UK) and ‘Georgy Girl’ (no 1 Aus, no 2 USA and no 3 UK).

The Seekers were trailblazers for Australian music achieving international success before The Bee Gees, Olivia Newton-John, Helen Reddy, Little River Band, Men At Work. AC/DC and INXS.

In 1967 The Seekers performed at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl in Melbourne, drawing a crowd of 200,000 (or one tenth of Melbourne’s population at the time). In 1968, all four members were collectively awarded Australians of the Year for 1967.

The Seekers manager and Judith’s close friend Graham Simpson has confirmed to Noise11.com that Judith passed away in Melbourne at around 7pm 5 August 2022 in the Alfred hospital.

After a brief stay in the Alfred Hospital, Judith was admitted to the Palliative Care Clinic on Friday 5 August, where she passed away peacefully that evening. Her death was a result of complications from a long-standing chronic lung disease.

In making the announcement, Judith’s biographer and The Seekers management team member Graham Simpson said: “This is a sad day for Judith’s family, her fellow Seekers, the staff of Musicoast, the music industry and fans worldwide, and all of us who have been part of Judith’s life for so long.”

Judith was named Victorian of the Year for her services to music and involvement with charities in 2015.

